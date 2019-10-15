PETER PAN Comes to Under The Bridge In December
Following the success of last year's musical comedy The Snow Queen, Under The Bridge will once again transform into the ultimate Christmas destination offering a weekend of family-friendly festive spirit away from the bustling crowds of the west end.
Taken from J.M. Moore's children's classic, Peter Pan follows the story of a boy who could fly as he embarks on adventures packed full with mermaids, pirates, fairies, crocodiles and everything in between. Under the Bridge's adaptation is a poignant, funny and original 60-minute production where every child can be involved in the magic; a perfect way to get the family geared up for the festive season.
Peter Pan will run three times a day from 11am on 7th and 8th December. Tickets start at £15 and are available from www.underthebridge.co.uk.
Under The Bridge is uniquely stylish west London music venue, with full wheelchair access and parking on-site.