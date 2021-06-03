PDSW Partner with Yorke Dance Project and New Adventures for Outdoor Performances

PDSW have partnered with Yorke Dance Project and New Adventures for a series of unmissable outdoor performances. These free shows are part of their ongoing mission to bring performance to audiences across Bournemouth and to get people dancing in the streets!

On 12th June, Pavilion Dance South West will team up with the celebrated Yorke Dance Project for specially-designed, on-location, preview performances of Lockdown Portraits. Audiences will be guided along a hidden trail, through the heart of Bournemouth Town Centre to the majestic seafront. They will encounter Sir Robert Cohan's remarkable solo dances in unique environments. Created over Zoom during lockdown, these portraits celebrate each dancer's strength and resilience amidst the loneliness and isolation of the pandemic. As some of Cohan's final works, these solos harness the power of dance to express the triumph of the human spirit.

Matthew Bourne's New Adventures will come to Bournemouth from Monday 14th June, performing A Doorstep Duet; a new, intimate, outdoor dance work. Created by New Adventures Resident Artist Paul Smethurst, it revisits past decades through social dances and will be performed by some of the company's dancers. The pop-up piece will visit local communities, doorsteps, and communal outdoor spaces, bringing performance to audiences wherever they can be found. Ensuring that those shielding or isolating can still experience the power of dance, A Doorstep Duet can be watched from doorsteps, windows, and from a safe social distance. A series of films of these dances will be available online for everyone to enjoy over the summer.

Artistic Director and CEO of Pavilion Dance South West, Zannah Chisholm comments, We're thrilled to work in partnership with companies of the international calibre of Yorke Dance and New Adventures. Together we're bringing residents and visitors in Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole the very best dance to all sorts of community and town locations. It's a special Covid dance gift celebrating life.

For more information visit https://www.pdsw.org.uk/whats-on/lockdown-portraits-yorke-dance-projects/.