Over 55,000 Tickets Bought On Day 1 of UK Theatre Kids Week

Kids Week, the long-running audience development scheme offering free London theatre tickets for children throughout August, got off to a phenomenal start after going on sale this week, with families showing their loyalty and support for the initiative as they plan for a return to theatre this summer.

Despite a shorter lead-up and fewer shows on offer this year due to the pandemic, Kids Week's 2021 sales have so far surpassed all expectations, with more than 55,000 tickets sold on the first day alone, for over 30 top London shows.

With thousands of tickets still available and new shows being added, now is the perfect time to book for a variety of shows - from hit musicals and plays like The Prince Of Egypt, Come From Away and The Play That Goes Wrong to family favourites like What The Ladybird Heard, Zog and Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain.

Emma De Souza, Kids Week founder and Head of Marketing and Communications at the Society of London Theatre, said:

'It has been truly astonishing to see the level of demand for Kids Week. Having been forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic, we weren't sure what to expect this time round - but this confirms the importance of live culture for families, and the hunger to get back into theatres once restrictions are fully lifted. Whether you're a Kids Week veteran or bringing your children to a show for the first time, the West End can't wait to welcome you through our doors to experience the magic of live theatre!'

During Kids Week, a child goes free to participating shows when accompanied by a full-paying adult. For the first time, Kids Week has been extended to ages 17 and under (previously 16 and under) for families with teenage children who missed out in 2020. The offer looks slightly different this year; although it will be the same fantastic deal in terms of what you pay, instead of one full price adult ticket and one free child ticket (as in previous years) all tickets are presented as half price. As always, there are no booking fees.

The safety of audiences and staff throughout Kids Week is their highest priority. Their industry-wide See it Safely mark, displayed at theatres across London, assures theatregoers that participating venues are following the latest Government guidance for live arts events.

Kids Week bookers can benefit from their 'Book with Confidence, Exchange with Ease' pledge, allowing them the opportunity to exchange up to 24 hours prior to a performance if they are unable to attend due to Covid.

For more information visit: https://officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week/