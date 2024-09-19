Outside Edge Theatre Company Celebrates 25 Years With New Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marking their 25th anniversary, Outside Edge Theatre Company (OETC) have appointed four new trustees: award-winning director Sarah Frankcom, finance expert Brian Dorgan, fundraiser Tania Moy and Southwark Playhouse’s Head of Participation, David Workman. These new trustees will help further develop the phenomenal work of OETC as the organisation heads into its next 25 years, determined to continue making change and using the performing arts to support people affected by addiction. OETC produces cutting edge theatre about issues related to addiction, from substance misuse to problem gambling, also providing free drama workshops to help support those in recovery and people affected by addiction.

Sarah Frankcom has worked extensively as a director and dramaturg making theatre in a range of participatory, training and professional settings. After joining the Royal Exchange Theatre in

Manchester as Literary Manager she developed the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting and

became Artistic Director between 2014 - 2019. Her directing work there includes acclaimed

collaborations with Maxine Peake - Hamlet, Miss Julie, Streetcar Named Desire, and Happy Days.

Brian Dorgan, Head of Finance at Dulwich Picture Gallery and Director of Fresh Eyes Finance,

brings over 20 years of accounting and bookkeeping experience to his roles. With a strong background in industries such as media and theatre, Brian has a proven track record of financial strategic advice having worked at The Donmar Warehouse from 2013 to 2018.

Tania Moy has worked in corporate fundraising for 20 years, including at The National Theatre and

Tate Gallery, and feels strongly that the arts should be accessible to all. She’s particularly

passionate about the power of theatre to transform lives and bring people together. Tania currently works at Cancer Research UK where she specialises in the creation of high-value, strategic and mutually beneficial sponsorships.

David Workman is the Head of Participation at Southwark Playhouse. His role sees him develop and manage a large portfolio of participatory drama and arts-based projects for people of all ages from across South London, ranging from regular weekly activity to large scale professional

productions for younger audiences.

Over the last two and a half decades, OETC has created over 60 award-winning productions at prestigious London venues including Soho Theatre, Riverside Studios, the VAULT Festival, Hoxton Hall and Shoreditch Town Hall, and provided free drama and arts workshops and activities for thousands of participants. The company believes that creative engagement and exploring complex issues through drama can bring about positive change for those affected by addiction. Alongside workshops and creating shows, OETC provides a holistic type of arts-based support, offering participants one-to-one Pastoral Care Support, Volunteer and Employment Activities, theatre trips and training and paid performance opportunities.

OETC Artistic Director and CEO Matt Steinberg comments, Everyone at Outside Edge is excited to welcome Sarah, Brian, Tania and David to our Board of Trustees. Each brings a wealth of knowledge, skill and experience from the arts and charity sectors, which we are grateful they have chosen to share with us. Alongside Tom and our other Trustees, I look forward to working closely with our new Board Members as we build on the company's first twenty-five extraordinary years to shape plans for the future of this unique arts organisation.

His thoughts are echoed by Chair of the Board, Tom Robertson, who says, It's wonderful to be marking this important milestone in Outside Edge's history by welcoming these four exceptional new Trustees to our Board. Matt and I have been so struck by the passion and enthusiasm that Sarah, Brian, Tania and David have already shown for our work. As we celebrate our first quarter century, I'm excited to work alongside them and our other dedicated Trustees in ensuring that the years ahead continue to have a transformational impact on the recovery community that we serve and future audiences.

New trustee Sarah Frankcom comments, I’m delighted to be joining the Board of Outside Edge having been an admirer of their pioneering participatory programme and theatre making. In these challenging times, it’s exciting to be supporting an impactful theatre organisation committed to supporting recovery through creativity and self-expression.





