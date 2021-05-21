Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Outdoor Immersive Theatre Will Return To Rufford Abbey Country Park In June

The Wizard of Oz runs 2nd June - 13th June 2021.

May. 21, 2021  

Outdoor Immersive Theatre Hits Nottinghamshire after a year of 'the arts' in the dark

Journey over the rainbow to the beautiful woodland's of Rufford Abbey. Immerse yourself in the family favourite 'The Wizard of Oz' as you explore outdoor theatre, dance, music and comedy combined with some modern 'twisters' along the way.

Guided by Dorothy herself, you will be taken down the yellow brick road through a magical forest meeting the beloved characters during your adventure. Uncover the classic tale like never before, featuring beautiful costumes, stunning surroundings, professional actors and a fantastic soundtrack you won't want to leave Oz!

This production is suitable for Munchkins aged 5+ all the way up to those old wizards out there. The show will require walking through forested areas.

The production runs 2nd June - 13th June 2021. Performances begin at 5pm, with the last performance finishing at 9.30pm


