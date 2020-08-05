Outdoor Immersive Theatre Comes to Kent With ROTTEN STATES

Rotten States is an outdoor immersive performance written by Tobias Cornwell and presented by Get Out Of My Space.

The tribe hasn't eaten for a month.

The eve of the hunting ritual has finally arrived and with suspicious powers arising after the disappearance of their leader, the tribe finds itself engulfed in a cloud of tension.

Everyone is defending what they believe to be most important; justice, self-preservation or the tribe as a whole.

Come and explore these woodlands while complex relationships and secrets unravel in front of your eyes, as you work out who is to be believed and who is lying to gain power.

Responsibility and faults can be found everywhere, but where are you willing to look? The darkness is calling you.

The Beacon, Tunbridge Wells, TN3 9JH. Car parking available. All households are required to comply with social distancing guidelines. Performed in a woodland area so please wear suitable footwear.

Tickets available: www.gooms.co.uk/tickets

Priced from £19, you choose which ticket price you pay.

A note from GOOMS:

"We have waited eagerly to bring live entertainment back to audiences. For three years we have been using immersive theatre to offer unforgettable experiences and now it is positioned to be the most accessible form of theatre in the current climate.

With a phenomenal local cast, Rotten States will be the first stepping stone for audiences to return to theatre."

