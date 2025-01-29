Original Theatre Hosts Evening With William Boyd as First of New Original Conversations Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Original Theatre, the British theatre company which this year celebrates 20 years of producing and touring work all over the UK as well as online, has announced the first in a brand new series of Original Conversations events - an evening with William Boyd, the celebrated novelist, playwright and screenwriter, on Sunday 16 February 2025 at 7pm.

The event, which takes place in front of an audience in the intimate setting of London's Jermyn Street Theatre, will also be live-streamed on Original Theatre's digital platform Original Online.

With a career spanning over four decades, Boyd is the acclaimed author of Any Human Heart, Restless and Gabriel's Moon novels that have captivated readers worldwide and garnered prestigious awards, including the Costa Prize and the Whitbread Award. His works have been adapted for both film and television, showcasing his extraordinary talent for narrative and character.

William Boyd has also made his mark on the world of theatre with plays like The Argument (Hampstead Theatre and Theatre Royal Bath) and Longing (Hampstead Theatre), and he added a thrilling chapter to the legacy of 007 with his James Bond novel, Solo.

In this conversation, Original Theatre's Artistic Director Alastair Whatley will speak with William Boyd as they explore the art of storytelling, his journey through literature and drama, and his experiences writing across genres and mediums. Whether you're a fan of his novels, stage plays, or screenwriting, this promises to be a unique insight into the mind of one of Britain's finest literary voices.

The second half of the evening will see the conversation open out more widely as we take questions to put to William Boyd, both from the audience in the room and from viewers online.

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “William Boyd is one of my favourite novelists. His work continues to surprise and enthrall and I can't wait to speak to him on stage at the Jermyn Street Theatre and to learn a bit more about his books, his plays and his life in art.”

