One Night Records To Open UK's First Socially Distanced Immersive Live Music Event LOCKDOWN TOWN

Guests will travel through and experience five different immersive vaults.

It's just one week to go until the "secret cinema for music", One Night Records, opens its doors for the very first time on Friday, 2 October 2020. The venue spans five unique and spellbinding musical worlds within its 30,000 square feet maze of tunnels. Lockdown Town begins the show with Rock & Roll in the 1950s and travels back in time with a rotating roster of the UK's best musicians leading audiences on a whirlwind journey through Jazz, Swing, Blues and Folk. Guests will travel through and experience five different immersive vaults, each dedicated to a different musical style and era, enjoying five exceptional concerts as never before, alongside themed food and drink, all rolled into one evening.



As the UK's first socially distanced immersive music event, One Night Records provides a safe environment to spend a night out in a group of 6 family members or friends, once again enjoying an evening of live music, food and drink. Stepping into the venue, individual groups embark on this specially curated musical journey. Limited spaces for each night are on sale, alongside staggered arrivals, to ensure social distancing and further measures are in place with the guarantee to meet all official guidelines on events and gatherings. More information can be found here.



A specially designed food and drinks menu is available, created by legendary chef Martin H Shaw to enhance the musical experience. From the gin-infused Milk Punch cocktail originally served in 1920's Cotton Club in Harlem, Whiskey-based Ward 8 originating in 1898 Boston to the 1940's Hurricane cocktail from New Orleans, an exciting range of authentic cocktails are served alongside partners Orbit Beers, and Hennessy complementing the menu. Guests are also encouraged to dress up for their favourite decade to make for an even more profound immersive experience.



One Night Records would like to thank NHS workers for their unbelievable work by inviting them to October showings of Lockdown Town for free. To reserve their free ticket, NHS workers are asked to contact One Night Records directly on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter (social links below). Limited spaces are reserved for each show.



One Night Records supports the Abram Wilson Foundation with a £2 contribution per ticket going to the charity for every single booking. Proceeds will help them achieve their mission of supporting the next generation of musicians to fulfil their potential and pay it forward to young people who face barriers to accessing inspirational music education opportunities.

