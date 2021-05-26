Olga Koch Announces New UK Tour For 2021

Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Olga Koch will embark on a 2021 UK tour with her third show Homecoming. The tour begins on Monday 6th September 2021 at London's Soho Theatre for six nights and concludes on 16th October in Leicester at The Big Difference (formerly The Cookie).

General public on sale is at 10am, Friday 28th May, but fans can sign up for an exclusive presale at 10am, Thursday 27th May. 25. All access to tickets via Berksnest.com/olga.

What does it mean to belong and where is home? With her new passport in hand, Homecoming will see Olga try to figure out who the hell she is as an immigrant and certified teen drama queen.

Amidst a wave of acclaim and accolades, Olga was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe with her debut hour, FIGHT - a multimedia extravaganza that took her audience through the making of modern Russia. The show went on to have a successful 2019 UK tour, after transferring to London's Soho Theatre. It has since been commissioned and aired as a special for BBC Radio 4 and is being adapted as a sitcom for TV. Olga's sophomore hour If/Then debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival before touring the UK and was nominated for Best Show at Leicester Comedy Festival and is being developed for television. Taking the TV circuit by storm Olga has appeared on QI (BBC Two), Mock The Week (BBC Two), BBC One series King Gary, Channel 4's Sparks, Pls Like (BBC Three), BBC's The New Comedy Show and The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4). Most recently Olga has released a podcast with BBC Sounds called Tech Tech Boom and her very own BBC Radio 4 show, Ok Computer is coming soon. There will be additional TV, radio & podcast announcements made in the coming weeks.

Olga Koch said: "After various attempts to bring this show to life, I (a standup comedian who hopefully hasn't forgotten how to do standup) cannot wait to bring this feel-good extravaganza to an audience (who hopefully hasn't forgotten how to laugh)."

Tour Dates:

06.09.21 Soho Theatre, LONDON

07.09.21 Soho Theatre, LONDON

08.09.21 Soho Theatre, LONDON

09.09.21 Soho Theatre, LONDON

10.09.21 Soho Theatre, LONDON

11.09.21 Soho Theatre, LONDON

16.09.21 Komedia, BRIGHTON

17.09.21 Komedia, BRIGHTON

18.09.21 The Pound arts centre, CORSHAM

19.09.21 Bristol Improv Theatre, BRISTOL

22.09.21 Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, MAIDENHEAD

23.09.21 G Live, GUILDFORD

24.09.21 Cambridge Junction, CAMBRIDGE

25.09.21 Hyde Park Book Club, LEEDS

26.09.21 The Leadmill, SHEFFIELD

28.09.21 Common Ground, OXFORD

29.09.21 Henry Tudor House, SHREWSBURY

30.09.21 The Laughterhouse, LIVERPOOL

01.10.21 Aberystwyth Comedy Festival, ABERYSTWYTH

03.10.21 Frog & Bucket, MANCHESTER

06.10.21 Voodoo Daddy's, NORWICH

07.10.21 Dixon Studio, Palace Theatre, SOUTHEND

09.10.21 The Lemon Tree, ABERDEEN

10.10.21 The Stand, GLASGOW

13.10.21 The Glee Club, BIRMINGHAM

14.10.21 The Stand, NEWCASTLE

16.10.21 The Big Difference (formerly The Cookie), LEICESTER