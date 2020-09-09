Official Casting Announced For Ethereal Theatre's YOU CAN DO ANYTHING

Get ready for a Musical Theatre extravaganza that will have you dancing in your seats.

Ethereal Theatre announces the full cast for their brand new musical concert - YOU CAN DO ANYTHING!

Joining the cast is THEA DALJORD (Sweeney Todd, Edinburgh) as Nova, MARC ZAYAT (JATB, Watford Palace - Joyce, UAE tour - Bigger People, Ireland and UK Tour) as Duke, REECE EVANS (BATB, Watford palace - Blood Wedding, Salisbury Play House) as Breaker and ROSIE ZEIDLER (A Christmas Carol, Barn Theatre) as Hope.

Get ready for a Musical Theatre extravaganza that will have you dancing in your seats. Featuring original choreography and smash hit songs from musicals such as Rent, Kinky Boots, Chicago, West Side Story and more! This October, Ethereal Theatre present YOU CAN DO ANYTHING.

This entertaining, lyrical and original concert is an uplifting modern fairy tale that teaches us the all-important lesson that, no matter who you are, you really can do anything. Be sure to keep your nerves about you, as the show ends with a spooky twist, with songs from iconic Halloween musicals such as Little Shop of Horrors, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Beetlejuice and so much more! About the company Founded in 2016, Ethereal Theatre Company produces original and dynamic work, twisting new concepts onto iconic plays and musicals. They explore and discover newfound perspectives whilst reinventing messages and themes for today's contemporary audience.

TICKETS:

Full Price £15

Concession £13.50

Family £45

Group (10+) £13

PERFORMANCES:

Wed 14th October - 7pm

Thu 15th October - 7pm

Fri 16th October - 7pm

Sat 17th October - 2pm

Sat 17th October - 7pm

