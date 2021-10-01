October Lineup Announced at St Helens Theatre Royal

October promises St Helens Theatre Royal audiences a month of pop, panto and truly fantastic entertainment this October.

Last month saw the Corporate Street venue revert back to full house audiences after a challenging 18 months - and theatregoers are steadily returning to enjoy live shows in the town.

St Helens Theatre Royal has been granted the use of the Society Of London Theatre & UK Theatre's 'See It Safely' mark. This certifies that the venue is complying with Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, performers, and audiences.

The programme for October features Rat Pack classics from Liverpool singer Ray Quinn and friends; shows celebrating the music of Ariana Grande, Whitney Houston, Abba, The Eagles, George Michael, and Queen; the captivating story of Judy Garland and daughter Liza Minnelli; and half-term panto Jack And The Beanstalk.

October gets off to an All Singing All Swinging start when singer, actor, and dazzling ice skater Liverpool-born entertainer Ray Quinn celebrates the incredible music of the Rat Pack. Enjoy an evening of iconic songs on Saturday 2 October at 7.30pm made famous by legends including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

The UK's number one Ariana Grande tribute show returns to St Helens on Sunday 3 October at 1pm. Crowd pleaser The Best of Ariana promises an afternoon of the superstar singer's greatest hits for all the family to enjoy.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Belinda Davids presents acclaimed stage show The Greatest Love of All on Wednesday 6 October at 7.30pm, celebrating the late legendary Whitney Houston in a theatrical extravaganza complete with backing vocalists, a live band, and dancers. The show features a timeless catalogue of incredible hit songs.

There's a chance to Thank Abba For The Music on Friday 8 October at 7.30pm in a two-hour theatre spectacular that captures the essence of Sweden's superstars, featuring their greatest hit songs - and those satin flares. A timely show as the Eurovision favourites announce their own huge comeback.

Four fabulous fairytale princesses become singing stars in Pop Princesses on Sunday 10 October at 11am. Expect a soundtrack of top pop hits from stars including Little Mix, Taylor Swift and Jojo Siwa.

Hollywood icons, mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli take centre stage on Wednesday 13 October at 7.30pm for the Judy & Liza Musical 10th Anniversary Tour. West End stars Emma Dears and Helen Sheals deliver the duo's best-known songs with uncanny resemblance, the show shines a spotlight on this incredible pairing.

Illegal Eagles, the world's official number one tribute to the legendary rock band, land on Thursday 14 October at 7.30pm. Celebrating the music of the legendary US West Coast country rock band, the show boasts musical prowess, acute attention to detail, and incredible showmanship to every performance.

Rob Lambertini presents A Celebration Of The Songs And Music Of George Michael on Friday 15 October at 8pm. Rob started his career celebrating the man and the music when he emerged from the dry ice to appear as George Michael on smash-hit television show Stars In Their Eyes.

The Best Of Queen takes over the auditorium on Saturday 16 October at 7.30pm with its Break Free Tour, packed with all those favourite Queen anthems and the showmanship you'd expect from a tribute to the UK's greatest rock band.

Panto producers Regal Entertainments returns to live audiences and presents Jack And The Beanstalk during the Autumn half-term break. The panto was a smash-hit online earlier this year and now there's a chance to see Jack an friends on stage. The show runs between Tuesday 21 October and Sunday 31 October.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan commented: "We are all excited for a busy and entertaining October at St Helens Theatre Royal. Audiences are steadily returning and it's amazing to see how happy our guests are when they take their seats in the auditorium. Join us for fantastic shows celebrating some of the most iconic musical stars past and present, before October is rounded off nicely with the long-awaited return to live pantomime in a welcoming and safe space."

St Helens Theatre Royal has a range of Covid-secure measures in place. They include increased cleaning, hand sanitiser stations at points throughout the building, and a QR code phone app for audiences to order food and beverages to be delivered to them at their seats.

Customers are asked to continue to wear face coverings (unless exempt) as a courtesy to others, and are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test up to 48 hours before attending a show. People are asked not to visit the theatre if they have Covid symptoms. Meanwhile theatre staff are taking daily Covid tests.

St Helens Theatre Royal's Autumn season brochure can be found online by visiting https://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com/digital-brochure/