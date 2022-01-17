OVO to Present NEW WRITERS' SEASON at The Maltings Theatre

OVO will present NEW WRITERS' SEASON at The Maltings Theatre, St Albans February 1st to April 9th 2022. On February 1st at 7.30pm, see 'SPIRAL PATHS' by Andrew Sharpe, former solicitor, newly minted playwright.



Director: Kat Rogers

SPIRAL PATHS: five characters over 50; bereaved, betrayed and befuddled by random acts of cruelty. Five interwoven tragedies cut together, a deeply personal examination of life and love and loss. Five years in the making, Andrew Sharpe's suite of playlets is produced as a whole for the first time.

(Photo left of Claire Jared in 'Spiral Paths' by Tim Morozzo)

NEW WRITERS' SEASON at The Maltings Theatre - February 1st to April 9th

*36 performances of 12 plays

* 11 new works plus 1 re-scheduled blockbuster

* 13 exciting playwrights

* drama, comedy, music, ensembles, solos

