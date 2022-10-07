Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OUT, OUT! Comes to Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle

Performances run Tuesday 18th October – Saturday 5th November 2022, 7:30pm.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  
OUT, OUT! Comes to Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle

As part of Alphabetti Theatre's Reaction Artist programme, Joana Geronimo's Out, Out! will unite audiences as they join her on a journey of self-discovery into social media. This joyous and lyrical production will explore societies dependency on social media, our individual consumption and the ways in which we choose to portray ourselves online. Based in Newcastle, Joana Geronimo (From the Sky to Your Hands, May 2022; The Space Between Us, Open Clasp) will star in this wonderous one-woman show, directed by Wambui Hardcastle (Winner of the Young Northern Writer Award, 2020).

Joanna is getting ready to hit the town - her boots are on, her phone is charged and she is ready to dance until dawn! She isn't going to think about how good a picture this would be, how happy everyone would be if she shared it or how she can prove she was there. Joanna's life stretches across two worlds, the old and the new and sometimes she struggles to tell the two apart. But just for tonight, the phone is going down, her hands are going up and she wants you to join her!

Out-Out! will create an open conversation with audiences about navigating life in the 'real' and online world, to challenge the absence of the internet in live theatre and use this as a method for audiences to create and play alongside an actor. Geronimo will delve into these moments, by sharing stories of her favourite memories growing up and her relationship, or rather lack of, with the internet when living in Angola.

This celebration of life will showcase how even the tiniest of moments, can result in the most joy, as audiences are invited to dance and interact with the performance. The staging will be supported by AV projection that will act as the set of the show, alongside more minimal props of pebbles and chalk.

Performer Joana Geronimo comments, It is good to be on social media sometimes, as long as we use it and don't let it use us, because there is a war, and you know what the prize is? The soul!

Producer Eilis McGowan comments, Joana is inviting the audience to create a special moment with her, and I think audiences are really going to love it.





More Hot Stories For You


Creative Team And Trailer Released For Annoushka Lucas' Solo Show ELEPHANTCreative Team And Trailer Released For Annoushka Lucas' Solo Show ELEPHANT
October 6, 2022

Part gig, part piano lesson, part journey through Empire, Elephant, a powerful new play from singer, songwriter, actress, and composer Anoushka Lucas who was recently celebrated in the role of Laurey in Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, opens at the Bush Theatre on 24 October (press night 25 October).  A Bush commission, Elephant first appeared as part of the Bush's Protest series of videos in 2020, a response to the murder of George Floyd.  
Northern Ballet to Present Audio Described Performances of THE GREAT GATSBY in Spring 2023Northern Ballet to Present Audio Described Performances of THE GREAT GATSBY in Spring 2023
October 6, 2022

Northern Ballet will present Audio Described performances of their award-winning ballet The Great Gatsby, in Leeds, Sheffield and London next Spring. 
English National Ballet Presents EK / FORSYTHE / QUAGEBEUR At Sadler's Wells, 9-12 NovemberEnglish National Ballet Presents EK / FORSYTHE / QUAGEBEUR At Sadler's Wells, 9-12 November
October 6, 2022

This autumn, English National Ballet returns to Sadler's Wells from 9 - 12 November with a new triple bill celebrating creativity and innovation, including the World Premiere of The Rite of Spring by Mats Ek, his first new creation for the Company.
Contact Announces Return Of Riotous Panto With eight-freestyle Productions Contact Announces Return Of Riotous Panto With eight-freestyle Productions 
October 6, 2022

This season, Contact present something a little different…a panto 80's remix of Robin Hood. It's a fresh twist on the traditional, combining The Adventures of Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood with an upbeat, sing-along, 80's panto playlist! 
Pianist Ethan Loch, From Glasgow, Is The BBC Young Musician 2022 Keyboard WinnerPianist Ethan Loch, From Glasgow, Is The BBC Young Musician 2022 Keyboard Winner
October 6, 2022

17-year-old pianist Ethan Loch, from Glasgow, has won the Keyboard Final of BBC Young Musician 2022 and will progress through to the Grand Final of the competition. He is the fifth and last finalist to be announced as part of the 2022 edition of the contest, joining viola player Jaren Ziegler, flautist Sofía Patterson-Gutiérrez, trumpeter Sasha Canter, and percussionist Jordan Ashman.