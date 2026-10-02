OUT OF THE BOX to Tour UK from October 2026 with Silent Clown Darryl J Carrington

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Silent clown Darryl J Carrington will invite audiences into his world with Out of the Box. A toothbrush stars in a balancing act, a piece of string launches a movie heist, and a tea party appears - quite literally - on unsuspecting volunteers' heads in this comedy show for all ages.

With over 20 years of circus and clowning experience, Darryl delivers a masterclass in silent comedy; combining world-class juggling, inventive physical theatre, and heartwarming audience interaction in which kindness and connection allow everyone to become part of the magic. Using no words, his humour transcends language and age, delighting children, parents, and grandparents alike in a truly unique show packed with laughter, surprise, and wonder from start to finish.

Darryl J Carrington trained at Circomedia School of Contemporary Circus and Physical Theatre and has since been creating, producing, and performing unique comedy juggling shows around the world! As a neurodiverse artist with ADHD, Darryl is committed to increasing visibility and normalising neurodiversity for the benefit of both neurotypical and neurodiverse audiences. He is also a renowned juggling teacher, leading workshops in community engagement and team building, as well as improving athletes' reaction times.

UK TOUR DATES 2026

2pm Sunday 4th October - Aber Comedy Festival

2pm, Saturday 10th October - Chelmsford Theatre

2pm, Sunday 11th October - The Quay, Sudbury

11am, Sunday 18th October - Malthouse Theatre as part of Canterbury Festival

2pm, Saturday 24th October - Corn Exchange Newbury

11am & 2pm, Sunday 25th October - Woolwich Works

11am & 2pm, Monday 26th October - Pound Arts Centre, Corsham

10:30am, Saturday 7th November - Queens Theatre, Hornchurch

2:30pm, Saturday 14th November - Phoenix Arts, Borden

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 17 Hrs 41 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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