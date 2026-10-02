OUT OF THE BOX to Tour UK from October 2026 with Silent Clown Darryl J Carrington
The silent comedy show features juggling, physical theatre, and audience interaction, with Carrington fresh from runs at Edinburgh Fringe and Brighton Fringe.
Silent clown Darryl J Carrington will invite audiences into his world with Out of the Box. A toothbrush stars in a balancing act, a piece of string launches a movie heist, and a tea party appears - quite literally - on unsuspecting volunteers' heads in this comedy show for all ages.
With over 20 years of circus and clowning experience, Darryl delivers a masterclass in silent comedy; combining world-class juggling, inventive physical theatre, and heartwarming audience interaction in which kindness and connection allow everyone to become part of the magic. Using no words, his humour transcends language and age, delighting children, parents, and grandparents alike in a truly unique show packed with laughter, surprise, and wonder from start to finish.
Darryl J Carrington trained at Circomedia School of Contemporary Circus and Physical Theatre and has since been creating, producing, and performing unique comedy juggling shows around the world! As a neurodiverse artist with ADHD, Darryl is committed to increasing visibility and normalising neurodiversity for the benefit of both neurotypical and neurodiverse audiences. He is also a renowned juggling teacher, leading workshops in community engagement and team building, as well as improving athletes' reaction times.
UK TOUR DATES 2026
2pm Sunday 4th October - Aber Comedy Festival
2pm, Saturday 10th October - Chelmsford Theatre
2pm, Sunday 11th October - The Quay, Sudbury
11am, Sunday 18th October - Malthouse Theatre as part of Canterbury Festival
2pm, Saturday 24th October - Corn Exchange Newbury
11am & 2pm, Sunday 25th October - Woolwich Works
11am & 2pm, Monday 26th October - Pound Arts Centre, Corsham
10:30am, Saturday 7th November - Queens Theatre, Hornchurch
2:30pm, Saturday 14th November - Phoenix Arts, Borden
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