OT EXTRAORDINARY Will Be Hosted By Mel Giedroyc at Orange Tree Theatre Next Month

Orange Tree Theatre today announce OT Extraordinary, a live event raising money for the OT Recovery Fund, supporting the company's return following the pandemic on Sunday 18 July at 6pm. Hosted by Mel Giedroyc, the evening features a variety of musical performances, comedy and spoken word with guests including Zia Ahmed, Janie Dee, The IDolls and Ashley Zhangazha.

Alongside the event, there will be two raffles. Audiences do not have to be attending the event to participate in the raffle.

The first raffle contains a selection of prizes available including:

Dinner or Lunch for two at Novikov Restaurant & Bar

A pair of press night tickets for While the Sun Shines at the Orange Tree Theatre

'Sit and Stay' professional photograph package for a canine friend

A pair of press night tickets for Rice at the Orange Tree Theatre

Round of drinks with Orange Tree Theatre's Artistic Director, Paul Miller and Executive Director, Hanna Streeter at the Orange Tree Pub

Pair of press night tickets to a theatrical blockbuster at the Bridge Theatre

Five-course tasting lunch for two at the Bingham Riverhouse

Backstage tour of Orange Tree Theatre

Pair of press night tickets to see the world première of Zoe Cooper's play The Flock at Chichester Festival Theatre

Buy your tickets here: https://orangetreetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/ot-extraordinary-raffle



The second raffle is a chance for the winner and a friend Zoom with Bafta Award winning actress Aimee Lou Wood and Bafta Award nominated director Ben Taylor from the Netflix Series Sex Education. Buy your tickets here: https://orangetreetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/win-a-zoom-with-aimee-lou-wood-ben-taylor

The OT's Recovery Fund is raising support to help the renowned theatre return to a producing powerhouse with emerging artists at the heart of its programme.