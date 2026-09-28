ONE WITHOUT to Premiere at Lambeth Fringe Festival

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Accomplished dancers who met while performing with Akram Khan Company, Bea Bidault and Max Revell, come together to present their new dance-theatre work, One Without at The Bread and Roses Theatre on Sunday 25 October, as part of the Lambeth Fringe Festival.

Bidault and Revell's creative partnership blends exceptional contemporary dance with the humour and grit of impactful physical theatre. Revell's award-winning breaking and popping movement complements Bidault's contemporary dance language. Their collaborative work is rooted in the belief that art is an integral part of the human experience, and they make dance theatre work that questions the beliefs and behaviours that harm society.

One Without is set in the backdrop of increasingly polarised societies and ubiquitous artificial intelligence. Through contemporary dance and physical theatre, clown and mime, the duo dissects the meanings of truth, deception and belief: what is true? What do we choose to believe in? Why?

Using the tacit agreement of temporary illusion between the viewer and the performer, the duo uses theatre to address concerns about the rise of dogmatic and exclusionary discourses in political and online spaces - they ask why radical ideas can be so seductive, and what is lost when certainty replaces doubt.

One Without is a 35-minute high-energy piece packed with humour where caricature and dark burlesque meet with vulnerability, to propose uncertainty as a necessary condition for critical thinking and collective responsibility. The work invites audiences to consider the powers of emotional versus artificial intelligence in decision-making, and carry that independence outside the theatre's walls.

Talking about One Without, choreographers Bea Bidault and Max Revell said: “This piece has been great fun to create, mixing our movement styles and criss-crossing our views of the world with humour. Why and how can masses diligently follow charismatic leaders - and how do we so willingly let go of our privilege to think, just because AI does it better? Bringing all these questions together in One Without has been our way to reclaim our independence of mind.”

Bidault has been dancing in the companies of critically acclaimed choreographers such as Michael Keegan-Dolan and Akram Khan, and has expanded her work into film and movement direction. Her recent work as a choreographer, in collaboration with Max Revell, Les Nuages was commissioned by The Place and Pavilion Dance South West, and premiered in June 2026. Her choreographic creations have been performed across the UK and Spain, including prestigious venues such as Battersea Arts Centre, the Museum of Modern Art in Valencia and the Deltebre Festival.

Growing up in Cornwall, Max Revell took breaking and popping classes with Street Factory from age nine, later returning there to teach. In 2019 he won the BBC Young Dancer competition, and was a finalist in the popping strand of the worldwide competition Juste Debout 2025 in Paris. Max has been part of Akram Khan Company in the The Jungle Book Reimagined production and with Far From the Norm's Black Dog. This summer he played The Fool in the critically acclaimed theatre production of King Lear in Sheffield.

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