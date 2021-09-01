ONE NIGHT WITH MARILYN Will Have a Rehearsed Reading At The Drayton Arms Theatre

An exclusive, free-to-attend rehearsed reading of new play, "One Night with Marilyn" by PT Rose on 26th September 2021 is taking place at The Drayton Arms Theatre, London from 2:30 pm.

The Cast includes Claire-Monique Martin playing Marilyn 1, Charlotte Reidie as Marilyn 2, Elaine Spires as Ida, Orna Klement as Gladys/Narrator, Donna Freed as Grace, John Messer as Marion, Gary Cordes as Dr McCarthy/ Stanley, Noah Salibo as Fletcher, Emelye Moulton as Norma Jean and Mark O'Neil as Jim/ Orderley 1.

Executive Producer Claire-Monique Martin (who is also an executive producer on this version) is delighted to bring this presentation to London.

Claire-Monique said:

'P.T. Rose's script is emotive, powerful, and very moving. I can't wait for audiences to experience this truly insightful play about a Marilyn Monroe we have not seen.'

Following the reading, audience members will be asked for feedback and initial reactions.

Karen Struel- White, KSW CEO and Network Producer said:

'This rehearsed reading is part of a series of WORLDWIDE 'Marilyn 60' celebrations of the star's life. These will take place across the planet including Europe, Asia, and the USA. The script has also been translated into over 22 languages including Russian, Spanish, Hebrew, Hindi, and Mandarin proving beyond doubt Marilyn will always be a GLOBAL icon.

The play takes place the week before Marilyn's demise. Unknown to many of her fans in February 1961 Marilyn Monroe was sectioned to the Payne Whitney Clinic, the psychiatric division of Cornell University NY. Marilyn was under the impression she was being sent for some rest and recuperation by her trusted doctor. She had set alarm bells ringing amongst her friends and psychiatrist by talking of 'ending it all'. She had often been to such places previously to visit her mother who had been confined for many years as a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic. Marilyn herself had a growing complex that she too was going insane and friends noticed that occasionally she behaved as if pre-occupied by 'voices' she claimed to be speaking to her. This play is about what may have happened on that night, as withdrawal symptoms from her many drugs start to kick in - was Marilyn Monroe ever really alone?