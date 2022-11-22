ON THE WATERFRONT Returns to Liverpool in 2023; First Headliners Announced

Following the overwhelming success of the first edition of 'On the Waterfront', plans have just been announced for its return in 2023, kicking off the summer season for another series of stunning shows and live performances, with the first phase headliners featuring some of Liverpool's homegrown heroes.

First up on Friday 30th June is the phenomenon that is Jamie Webster who has gone from a modern-day local folk hero to an established solo artist in his own right. Fresh off the back of a UK & Ireland headline tour and packed Glastonbury performance, 2022 also saw the release of his critically acclaimed second album 'Moments. He will be joined on stage by fellow bandmates Lighting Seeds bassist Tim Cunningham and Mick Head's Red Elastic Band guitarist Danny Murphy. This will be his first major headline outdoor show to date, set right at the heart of the city in front of the iconic Three Graces, this is guaranteed to be an unmissable show for his legion of dedicated fans, as well as a true and deserved homecoming for one of the city's biggest stars.

Following his sell out Liverpool Arena show at the weekend, Jamie said "Announcing an outdoor headline show in Liverpool is a dream come true. Right on the River Mersey, under the Liver birds, I can't put into words what it will mean to me seeing thousands of you on the Pier Head next Summer. It's my biggest show to date, all standing, it's gonna be a night to remember. Playing shows like this is all down to my fans and I can't thank you all enough. What a show this is going to be. My City, My People, My Heart."

Next up and following on from their iconic sell out performance at last year's inaugural event will see the return of the mighty Camelphat headlining on Saturday 1st July. Since their first foray into the underground side of dance music almost a decade ago, the Grammy nominated Liverpool duo have had a meteoric rise that has seen them achieve global success while remaining true to their underground sound. Their headline sell-out show at 'On The Waterfront' last year was their biggest and fastest selling show to date in the city.

"We are absolutely buzzing to be invited back to headline at the Liverpool Waterfront once again. This is such a unique opportunity to finally return home & produce a show worthy of the location. The memories created from last year's event will be with us forever, its truly an experience like no other. Hopefully with the line-up we're putting together this year can be even more spectacular!" Camelphat

The all-day festival forms part of a long weekend of entertainment 'On the Waterfront', with Liverpool's iconic Three Graces and River Mersey as its stunning backdrop, there are few better locations to perform. More dates and acts to be announced!

Tickets are expected to sell out. Sign up now to be first in line for presale tickets www.onthewaterfront.com. General tickets on sale Friday 25th November.