Nottingham Playhouse and Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces KING HEDLEY II as Part of The Revival

Following the opening episode of The Revival, which centred around the Nottingham Playhouse 2018 production of The Madness of George III, today Nottingham Playhouse and Theatre Royal Stratford East announce that King Hedley II will be the subject of episode 2, which is available from July 15. The Revival is a series of online discussions that reunite the people behind some of the most popular and critically acclaimed stage productions at each of the theatres in recent years.

Co-hosted by Nottingham Playhouse Artistic Director, Adam Penford together with Nadia Fall, Artistic Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East, this episode features Lenny Henry who played the role of Elmore in the 2019 hit, alongside Cherrelle Skeete who played Tonya and Dexter Flanders who played Mister. They are joined from the US by Constanza Romero Wilson - executor of the August Wilson estate and his widow - and Monica White Ndounou - a director and Black Theatre scholar. Together they give behind the scenes insights and a wider context of the critically acclaimed production.

King Hedley II, which received its UK premiere at Theatre Royal Stratford East in May 2019, is set in1980s Pittsburgh, a city in decay in Reagan's America. It tells the story of King, an ex-con, trying to start afresh, planning a family and dreaming of opening a video store. Featuring Lenny Henry as smooth-talking hustler Elmore, August Wilson's moving and visceral work is a quest for redemption for one man and a whole community.

The episode on King Hedley II will be followed by an insight into the Nottingham Playhouse / Theatre Royal co-production of Mufaro Makubika's Shebeen. This episode will feature the production's director Matthew Xia with more panellists to be announced.

More episodes of The Revival are also due to be announced over the coming weeks.

Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse Adam Penford says, "Following on from the terrific feedback for episode one of The Revival, this episode explores another important twentieth century play, by one of the true greats of modern theatre, August Wilson. Set against the backdrop of Black Lives Matter, the conversation about the work was both impassioned and honest."

The outbreak of Covid-19 in the UK has led to show postponements and the halting of many events and classes at Nottingham Playhouse. During this period, the theatre has increased its online content with such projects as acclaimed live family show, Noah and The Peacock, which is set to return in August, The National Theatre at Home screening of The Madness Of George III (end June 18) as well as a host of other projects that include dance tutorials, story-telling and special episodes of its podcast. Videos have been uploaded to Nottingham Playhouse's YouTube channel, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The latest news regarding Nottingham Playhouse and its reaction to Covid-19 can be found at: nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/. Donations to the Curtain Up Appeal can be made via nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/support/curtain-up-appeal/.

