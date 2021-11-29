Nottingham Playhouse Will Stream PIAF on Demand

Nottingham Playhouse today announces that the online version of its hit show, Piaf will be available to rent until 31 December 2021.

Pam Gems' Piaf - a Nottingham Playhouse and Leeds Playhouse co-production, reopened the theatre this summer, after an extended period of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Garnering rave reviews, Adam Penford's production tells the extraordinary life story of the sensational, world-renowned singer Edith Piaf, who began her career singing on the streets of Paris.

The show features Piaf's most famous songs, including La Vie en Rose and Je Ne Regrette Rien and stars Tony-nominated and Olivier Award-winning actress Jenna Russell (EastEnders, BBC, Sunday in the Park with George, Wyndham's Theatre) as the eponymous heroine, Sally Ann Triplett (Last Ship on Broadway, Anything Goes at The National Theatre) as Toine - Edith Piaf's best friend and confidante - and Garry Robson (Reasons to be Cheerful, Graeae, Blanche and Butch, BoP) as Louis Leplee - the nightclub owner who discovered Piaf.

Piaf is directed by Adam Penford (Holes, An Enemy of the People, The Madness of George III). Frankie Bradshaw is the Designer, Jack Knowles is the Lighting Designer, Ella WahlstrÃ¶m is Sound Designer, Gareth Valentine is the Musical Director, Georgina Lamb is the Movement Director, FÃ©licitÃ© du Jeu is the Dialect Coach, and Will Burton is the Casting Director.

Piaf will be available to rent here and viewers will have access to the recording for five days after rental, up to the end of December (if rented after 27 December the days it will be available will reduce accordingly).

Captions, Audio Description and BSL interpretation are available.