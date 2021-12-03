Nottingham Playhouse Announces Christmas 2022 Panto ALADDIN

On the day that Nottingham Playhouse opens Beauty and the Beast, the theatre can reveal that its 2022 pantomime will be Aladdin.

With tickets on sale from today, this seasonal treat will be written and directed by Nottingham Playhouse artistic director, Adam Penford and will star everyone's favourite dame, John Elkington.

What might appear to be a rusty old lamp is the key to all fortune and all it takes is a rub to release its power. And, when Aladdin discovers it, he realises all the love, luck and riches in the world are within his grasp with three wishes granted by the Genie of the Lamp. But can he stave off his jealous and greedy uncle from stealing his precious find? And can he defeat his nemesis to win over the princess?

Hop onto your magic carpet and enter a world of magic, mystery and mayhem. The legendary Playhouse panto returns with this classic mix of fun, adventure and comedy chaos, delivered with an extra touch of sparkle, the catchiest tunes and a bundle of swashbuckling action.

Adam Penford says - "Aladdin is one of my favourite panto titles. It's a beautiful story, with the perfect balance of adventure, magic and romance. I remember as a child being captivated by the magic carpet, horrified when Aladdin was trapped in the cave, and wondering what I'd choose if I had three wishes. Perhaps one would be wishing for a fantastic actor to play the dame. And it's been granted! In the form of the irreplaceable John Elkington, now in his 22nd Playhouse panto. I'm also delighted we are again producing a digital version of the show, for audiences to enjoy at home if they so wish."

Aladdin will also be available on demand from Mon 12 Dec to Sat 14 Jan, with a 'watch party' on Mon 12 Dec at 7.30pm. Learn more at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or by calling 0115 941 9419.