Northern Broadsides' BEYOND THESE WALLS WILL Present Tennessee Williams Works This Month

Northern Broadsides presents Beyond These Walls, including four shorts by Tennessee Williams. directed by Laurie Sansom. Northern Broadsides return to the stage with four rarely performed short works with a contemporary resonance - reimagined for the first time in the North of England, in the Northern voice.

The performance takes place at Sheffield Crucible (Studio), Thursday 24 - Saturday 26 June 2021 (on sale from Wednesday 16 June at noon) .

The short plays, The Lady of Larkspur Lotion, Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen..., Every Twenty Minutes and The Case of the Crushed Petunias explore the walls that separate us and how we imagine the worlds beyond them. Tackling themes such as isolation, loneliness and the power of the imagination to bring us together, each of these works by the great American playwright carry a significant poignancy in the context of our recent collective experience.

Laurie's re-imaginings explore the synergies between the USA and UK, highlighting the breadth and universality of Tennessee's work behind the traditional trappings associated with his most well-known plays such as Cat on a Hot Tin Roof or A Streetcar Named Desire.

For those unable to attend the performances in Sheffield, further details of a filmed, on demand production will be announced shortly.

The Lady of Larkspur Lotion tells the story of Mrs. Hardwick-Moore, a long-standing tenant in a cockroach-infested hostel. The landlady is demanding her missed rent payments when they are interrupted by The Writer, clutching a bottle of whisky and ready to set the world to rights.

A young couple are trapped in a crumbling relationship in their city centre bedsit in Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen... As the rain batters the window, he tries to piece together his lost hours as she dreams of dissolving into a new life by the coast.

In the UK premiere of Every Twenty Minutes, a well-to-do couple drink hi-balls in their city centre penthouse, trapped in an endless cycle of bitter banter. Maybe this time, things have gone too far?

The Case of the Crushed Petunias, also a UK premiere, centres around Miss Dorothy Simple, owner of Simple Notions, an up-cycling store in Primanproper, who has barricaded her shop (and heart) behind a double row of petunias. A young man arrives from out of town to suggest an escape route...

Laurie Sansom, Artistic Director of Northern Broadsides said: "These four short plays by Tennessee Williams all display his compassion, cutting wit, and taste for the absurd. Some of them provide glimpses into his creative process, but all of them explore what it is to be properly alive. I'm thrilled to bring Broadsides' irreverent style to this giant of the twentieth century American theatre, and introduce two gems in their UK premier. We are very grateful to Sheffield Theatres whose generous support has made it possible to make live work again, and the Cultural Recovery Fund which will enable us to share it digitally later in the year with audiences across the country."

Cast: Christine Entwisle (Mrs Hardwick-Moore, Woman, Mrs Dull), Brianna Douglas (Mrs Wire, Woman, Dorothy), Guy Rhys (The Writer, Man, Officer) and Arian Nik (Man, Young Man).

