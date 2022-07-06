Northern Ballet Announces Promotions and Joiners For 2022/23 Season

Northern Ballet will welcome six new dancers for their 2022/23 season, the first with Federico Bonelli as Artistic Director.

Amber Lewis and Jackson Dwyer join from Hong Kong Ballet as Leading Soloist and First Soloist respectively.

Stefano Varalta (European School of Ballet), Kaho Matsumoto (English National Ballet School) and Jun Ishii (Staatsballett Berlin) join as dancers in the 1st year Corps, along with Amy Turner-Daly who joins until January 2023.

Northern Ballet's Artistic Director, Federico Bonelli, said:

"We're delighted to welcome our new starters to Northern Ballet. This is a group of highly skilled dancers, with Amber and Jackson being more experienced performers, while Stefano, Kaho and Jun show the talent and promise of youth. We're looking forward to working with them all in the coming season."

Earlier in 2022, the Company promoted Kevin Poeung to Leading Soloist; Heather Lehan to Junior Soloist; Helen Bogatch and Harriet Marden to Coryphée.

This season, Northern Ballet will say goodbye to Leading Soloist Riku Ito who is leaving to join Birmingham Royal Ballet, along with First Soloist Lorenzo Trosseloand Principal Soloist Minju Kang who both leave to join English National Ballet. Minju Kang will depart at the end of September 2022, after Three Short Ballets.

Northern Ballet's new season will commence in September with Three Short Ballets in Leeds and London followed by national tours of The Little Mermaid and The Nutcracker. For more information visit northernballet.com/whats-on