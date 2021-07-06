Norfolk & Norwich Festival Announces Second Round Of Creative Individuals Norfolk, Offering £25,000 Awards To Creatives Working With Local Communities

Norfolk & Norwich Festival has announced £25,000 of support for local artists and creative practitioners. The project, Creative Individuals Norfolk #2 builds on an earlier scheme launched last year to support local freelance arts practitioners during the pandemic. It is supported by Arts Council England.

Through Creative Individuals Norfolk #2 the Festival will make five commissions of £5,000 each to deliver a project called Posters Pamphlets and Other Paraphernalia. The successful applicants will work with leading national artists and local communities to present a programme of work at the 2022 Norfolk & Norwich Festival.

The work may take many forms including posters or pamphlets, but could be any sort of print paraphernalia such as postcards, t-shirts or even fortune cookies. The Festival are seeking creative practitioners with a strong experience of community engagement.

The Festival celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2022. Daniel Brine, Festival Director said "We are interested in the historic role of posters, pamphlets and print in public discourse and communication. We want to support communities who have 'something to say' about the world we live in and who are interested in working with creative individuals to 'amplify their voice' by creating print paraphernalia as a means to reach a wide public audience."

Creative Individuals Norfolk #1 launched in August last year and saw six Norfolk arts practitioners develop projects with communities across the county. One of them, Genevieve Rudd, worked with homeless and migrant adults in Great Yarmouth to create a series of artist-led nature walks. She explained "Creative Individuals Norfolk was a direct response to the Covid Crisis by Norfolk & Norwich Festival. The funding helped me and the other freelance arts practitioners to lead cultural activities with communities across Norfolk. The projects enabled were a bespoke response to the needs in our local area, as well as being essential financial support as self-employed arts practitioners"

Further information and application forms can be found at www.nnfestival.org.uk Arts practitioners wanting to know more about the scheme are invited to join the Festival team for a Zoom Q&A session on Tuesday 6 July at 5pm, to register for the Zoom email ailsa.mckay@nnfestival.org.uk

Creative Individuals Norfolk #2: Posters Pamphlets and Other Paraphernalia is made possible thanks to public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.