Nominees Announced For the Industry Minds Awards

The Industry Minds Awards 2020 were due to be held on Monday 30th November 2020 at The Hope Mill Theatre.

The ceremony is currently postponed due to government guidelines and further details on the ceremony will be announced come January 2021.

The ceremony will be hosted by Industry Minds & The Hope Mill Theatre Patron Denise Welch, who is a leading advocate for mental health in the arts industry.

For the second year, the ceremony will recognise those pioneering and furthering mental and physical health in the creative arts.

Despite the postponement, Industry Minds are delighted to announce this years nominees in what has been a crucial year for mental wellbeing and awareness for the arts.

The Nominees are as follows:

Creative Award:

Performer Award:

Joe Tracini

Laura White

Robyn Holdaway

Scarlet Gabriel

Establishment of The Year:

45 North

Just Add Milk

The Mono Box

The Musicians Union

Volunteer and Charity Award:

Acting for Others

Help Musicians UK

MAD Trust

The Theatrical Guild

Healthcare Award:

Artist Wellbeing

BAPAM

Music & Mind by Adam Ficek

The Theatrical Guild

Training Institute:

CCI

Open Door

Prep Your Rep London

The Actors Centre

The Actors Class

Recognition Award: