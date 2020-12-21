Nominees Announced For the Industry Minds Awards
Further details on the ceremony will be announced come January 2021.
The ceremony is currently postponed due to government guidelines and further details on the ceremony will be announced come January 2021.
The ceremony will be hosted by Industry Minds & The Hope Mill Theatre Patron Denise Welch, who is a leading advocate for mental health in the arts industry.
For the second year, the ceremony will recognise those pioneering and furthering mental and physical health in the creative arts.
Despite the postponement, Industry Minds are delighted to announce this years nominees in what has been a crucial year for mental wellbeing and awareness for the arts.
The Nominees are as follows:
Creative Award:
- Polly Bennett
- Sophie Holland Casting
- Tobi Kyeremateng
- Tom Jackson Greaves
Performer Award:
- Joe Tracini
- Laura White
- Robyn Holdaway
- Scarlet Gabriel
Establishment of The Year:
- 45 North
- Just Add Milk
- The Mono Box
- The Musicians Union
Volunteer and Charity Award:
- Acting for Others
- Help Musicians UK
- MAD Trust
- The Theatrical Guild
Healthcare Award:
- Artist Wellbeing
- BAPAM
- Music & Mind by Adam Ficek
- The Theatrical Guild
Training Institute:
- CCI
- Open Door
- Prep Your Rep London
- The Actors Centre
- The Actors Class
Recognition Award:
- Blacktress
- Kate Baum
- The Grad Fest
- Think Out Loud