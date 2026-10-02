Niall Sheehy to Join Cast of HIM at Union Theatre

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West End actor Niall Sheehy is joining the cast of HIM as Charlie. Written by Natalie Ekberg and directed by Simon Fielding, the play will run at the Union Theatre from 19–30 October 2026. Sheehy replaces the previously announced Dan Furlonger, who has left the production due to a scheduling clash.

He joins Hannah Chalmers as Jane, Alan P. Jones as Kit, Gary Tushaw as Osmond and Julie Wood as Nana.

ABOUT THE PLAY

When Jane unexpectedly becomes pregnant with Charlie's child, she agrees that he will raise the child with his new partner, Osmond. But, over time, their genuine yet imperfect agreement begins to crack under the weight of lingering doubt, buried resentment and conflicting loyalties. Darkly funny, emotionally charged and painfully honest, HIM explores the fragile truths and lies we construct to protect ourselves and the people we care about most. Because some decisions shape a lifetime. And some debts will never truly be repaid. HIM is an intimate and deliberately morally complicated play about a contemporary LGBTQ+ family and the consequences of the decisions we make for the people we love.

ABOUT THE CAST

Niall Sheehy (Charlie) was most recently seen in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (UK tour). His credits include Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny, in Love Never Dies (Asia tour), Feuilly in Les Misérables (West End) and Barrett in Titanic the Musical (West End and international tour).

Hannah Chalmers (Jane) was most recently seen in Coronation Street (ITV).

Alan P. Jones (Kit) appeared in Waiting for the Out (BBC TV).

Gary Tushaw (Osmond) played Noël Coward in Noël & Gertie (Mayflower Studios/Leicester Curve) and Buckingham in Richard III (Ovo Theatre).

Julie Wood (Nana) was last seen in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (UK tour).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 17 Hrs 58 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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