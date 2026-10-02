Niall Sheehy to Join Cast of HIM at Union Theatre
Sheehy replaces the previously announced Dan Furlonger, who has left the production due to a scheduling clash.
West End actor Niall Sheehy is joining the cast of HIM as Charlie. Written by Natalie Ekberg and directed by Simon Fielding, the play will run at the Union Theatre from 19–30 October 2026. Sheehy replaces the previously announced Dan Furlonger, who has left the production due to a scheduling clash.
He joins Hannah Chalmers as Jane, Alan P. Jones as Kit, Gary Tushaw as Osmond and Julie Wood as Nana.
ABOUT THE PLAY
When Jane unexpectedly becomes pregnant with Charlie's child, she agrees that he will raise the child with his new partner, Osmond. But, over time, their genuine yet imperfect agreement begins to crack under the weight of lingering doubt, buried resentment and conflicting loyalties. Darkly funny, emotionally charged and painfully honest, HIM explores the fragile truths and lies we construct to protect ourselves and the people we care about most. Because some decisions shape a lifetime. And some debts will never truly be repaid. HIM is an intimate and deliberately morally complicated play about a contemporary LGBTQ+ family and the consequences of the decisions we make for the people we love.
ABOUT THE CAST
Niall Sheehy (Charlie) was most recently seen in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (UK tour). His credits include Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny, in Love Never Dies (Asia tour), Feuilly in Les Misérables (West End) and Barrett in Titanic the Musical (West End and international tour).
Hannah Chalmers (Jane) was most recently seen in Coronation Street (ITV).
Alan P. Jones (Kit) appeared in Waiting for the Out (BBC TV).
Gary Tushaw (Osmond) played Noël Coward in Noël & Gertie (Mayflower Studios/Leicester Curve) and Buckingham in Richard III (Ovo Theatre).
Julie Wood (Nana) was last seen in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (UK tour).
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