New Vic Theatre Will Premiere A New Adaptation Of Angela Carter's THE COMPANY OF WOLVES and New Play MARVELLOUS

A rare staging of an iconic fantasy horror, an uplifting new play about the life of an everyday hero, a dark comedy classic and a revival of one of their most Popular Productions make for an exciting spring season at the New Vic, announced today by the theatre.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins will follow up her critically acclaimed production of Dracula from 2015 with a rare, fully staged production of Angela Carter's iconic fantasy The Company of Wolves this spring. Combining imaginative staging, evocative soundscapes and spectacular aerial movement with her trademark theatrical invention, this extraordinary retelling of the gripping horror story will be a groundbreaking production of epic proportions. Adapted by Heskins from Carter's renowned radio play and novella, Vicki Amedume (Upswing) will join the creative team as Associate Director, bringing her aerial and circus expertise to the show to create stunning visuals with the performers.

The New Vic then co-produce a life-affirming, uplifting account of the life of Neil 'Nello' Baldwin with Octagon Theatre, Bolton. Originally a BAFTA award-winning film and novel by Neil Baldwin and Malcolm Clarke, Marvellous is a brand-new stage production about the life of this everyday hero, created in conjunction with the man himself. Combining a playful script with lots of physical comedy and her inimitable directorial style, Theresa Heskins will animate this extraordinary tale about how to realise your dreams - even when society tries to limit you with a label, on the theatre's in-the-round stage in September. This world premiere production will bring Nello's story back to his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent.

Jim Cartwright's Two will open the theatre's season in February. This dark comedy, set in a working-class pub over the course of one night poignantly weaves together rich stories of human emotion. Directed by Ruth Carney (The Showband Story, Opera House Belfast; Holby City), Jimmy Fairhurst (Look Back In Anger, Derby Theatre/Octagon Theatre Bolton; Britannia, Vertigo Films) and Samantha Robinson (Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Out of Joint/Royal Court; Educating Rita, Mercury Colchester) will play all 14 characters in the season opener.

After a hugely successful run at the beginning of 2019, the New Vic's season of produced work is completed with a revival of their popular production of The 39 Steps. Reuniting the cast of Rebecca Brewer, Gareth Cassidy, Michael Hugo and Isaac Stanmore, this inventive fast-paced caper - an adaptation of John Buchan and Alfred Hitchcock's work, from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon - is set to delight audiences once again in March.

Theresa Heskins, Artistic Director of the New Vic Theatre said: "This season is going to be a special one. Staging the impossible is our speciality at the New Vic and this season I take on horror - a genre rarely visited in theatre. I've been longing to bring Angela Carter's iconic story to the stage for a long time so to be able to create a production of The Company of Wolves is something really special for me. Looking further ahead, it's been fascinating to work on Marvellous with Neil Baldwin, a true character. His recipe for happiness has rubbed off on us all at the New Vic and this play will be full of charm and I think, a great way to head into the autumn."

More information on the New Vic spring season 2020 is available online at newvictheatre.org.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You