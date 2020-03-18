New Vic Theatre Anounces Changes to Future Programming

The New Vic Theatre has taken the decision to reschedule some of their programme of future events up until the 28 April.

Also, The Company of Wolves, originally due to take place between Wednesday 21 May - Saturday 13 June this year, involved a number of International Artists who were due to perform, and a number of creative team members who regularly work internationally. Due to the restrictions placed on international travel and the current advice regarding public events, to ensure the safety of audiences and of the company involved in creating the piece, the theatre will now stage this ambitious production in 2021.

The theatre has considered its spring/summer programme and have taken steps to reschedule productions and events to other dates, where they have been able to.

David Graham Productions' Eric's Full Monty, has been rescheduled to take place from Tuesday 26 May - Saturday 6 June.

The theatre's one-night concert programme up to the end of April has been rescheduled for later dates.

Following discussions the theatre now has plans to reschedule performances of The 39 Steps to a future date.

Fiona Wallace, Managing Director of the New Vic said: "We find ourselves in exceptional circumstances. Following guidance from the government and UK Theatre, the industry body for theatre, after some consideration we have taken the decision to reschedule a number of our programmed events. We want to ensure the safety of our artists, staff and audiences, and also deliver the quality of work we take pride in creating, and that our audiences expect from us. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and follow recommendations from the relevant authorities regarding our forthcoming programme. Many people are donating the cost of their tickets to the theatre's fundraising campaign and this type of support is vital for the success of theatre. We are really grateful for the support theatregoers are showing for the New Vic and I extend my thanks to them."

Customers do not need to call the theatre as the New Vic Box Office team are in the process of contacting all customers who have booked for any of the events that have been rescheduled. For further updates on the New Vic's forthcoming programme, visit newvictheatre.org.uk





