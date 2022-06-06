New Venue Announced For Weymouth's Summer Panto PIRATES AHOY!

The wait is over for the biggest Pirate adventure yet!

Made to Measure Productions is bringing the Lodmoor Palladium to Weymouth this summer. This state-of-the-art pop-up theatre will showcase a range of entertainment over 9 days in August 2022.

Set in the heart of Weymouth at Lodmoor Country Park,this architectural structure will house the exciting brand-new production of Pirates Ahoy!

The crew of the Saucy Sally are set to take you on another swashbuckling adventure featuring sumptuous scenery, colourful costumes, toe-tapping tunes and belly-laughter by the bucketful.

Alongside this, Lodmoor Palladium will also be host to a diverse programme of evening entertainment includingdrag performers, cinema experiences and, the ever-popular, Pirates Ahoy! Grown Ups Only performances. There really is something for all ages!

As well as the entertainment provided inside the Theatre Tent, local food vendors and outdoor activities will also be ongoing throughout each day in the event arena creating a festival feel for the whole family.

Lodmoor Palladium is a chance for locals and tourists alike to experience entertainment in Weymouth in a whole new format and realise the potential of the events within the seaside town.

Lee Redwood, Made to Measure Company Director, said: "Our summer pantomime has been a staple of the Weymouth summer season for 9 years and moving the show into our own venue will allow us to be limited only by our imaginations. Everybody at Made to Measure Productions is so excited to be introducing a brand new, purpose-built theatre and we are so happy with the support we have received from Weymouth Town Council, Lodmoor Parks Department and The Friends of Lodmoor Country Park."

Lodmoor Palladium will be open from Saturday 13thAugust 2022 until Sunday 21st August 2022 with daily Pirates Ahoy! performances and varying evening performances. A full programme of events is expected to be announced at the end of June, and this is certainly an event that cannot be missed.