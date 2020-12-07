New Soho Theatre On Demand Films Comedy Masterclasses and Pilot Comedy Shows Announced

Soho Theatre today announces the launch of its live comedy pilots programme, as well as the fourth series of its Comedy Masterclasses, and the addition of four new films to its Soho Theatre On Demand platform.

David Luff, Soho Theatre's Creative Director, said:

"Following a year unlike any other, we reach the festive season with new films on Soho Theatre On Demand and Amazon Prime Video, Natasha Marshall's Half Breed coming soon to BBC Four and iPlayer via our collaboration with BBC Arts Lights Up season, and more online comedy masterclasses. And thrillingly, with thanks in part to the Cultural Recovery Fund grant, a pilot season of live performances at our Dean Street home for the first time since we closed on Monday 16 March. With a brilliant selection of theatre, comedy and cabaret, this winter get comfy at home or wrap up warm and join us in Soho for a show and a drink. It's been quite a year but, whisper it, live shows are on the way back!"

Highlights are:

- A Live Comedy Pilots Programme has been announced, starting 11 December, featuring shows from Shappi Khorsandi, Janine Harouni, Dane Baptiste (with support from Toussaint Douglass), Catherine Bohart, Sindhu Vee, Huge Davies, Jessica Fostekew, and Tim Key, marking the first time the Soho Downstairs space has been open to the public since March.

- Four new films join the Soho Theatre On Demand platform from 9 December. Two musical shows: the award-winning Irish/French singer Camille O'Sullivan, who transforms each of her songs into an intense, emotional and theatrical experience, and The Tiger Lillies, world famous punk, street-opera trio performing a mixture of pre-war Berlin cabaret, anarchic opera and gypsy music. Also coming to the Soho Theatre On Demand website will be OperaUpClose's hugely acclaimed, 2011 Olivier Award-winning English version of Puccini's La bohème, set in 21st century Soho, and filmed at Soho Theatre. Finally, New Perspectives' smash hit adaptation of Lars Von Trier's cult film The Boss Of It All, with its full digital makeover, directed by Jack McNamara, captured live over Zoom in September 2020 will join the Soho Theatre On Demand roster. All films will be available to rent for £4 each for 48 hours.

- A fourth series of Comedy Masterclasses has been announced, with Zoë Coombs Marr, Aditi Mittal, Alex Edelman, and Glamrou and Crystal from drag supergroup Denim.

Marking the first time the Soho Downstairs space will be open to the public since Soho Theatre closed its doors on Monday 16 March, the Live Comedy Pilots Programme will feature some new and old work from Soho staples, in a covid-secure environment following government advice for Tier-2 venues. Measures will include a one-way system throughout the venue, a socially distanced seating plan with limited capacity, paperless tickets and contactless payments, a phone and online-only box office, as well as the possibility to pre-order drinks when buying your tickets.

Soho Theatre's digital service, Soho Theatre On Demand, is currently broadening the range of work available so that audiences can continue to see great theatre, comedy and cabaret, and provide a platform for independent artists, theatre companies and practitioners at this time when venues can't fully reopen. The next batch of releases includes four new films: The Tiger Lillies: Live in Prague (2009), Camille O'Sullivan: Dark Angel, Live at the Olympia (2007), New Perspectives' The Boss of It All (2020), and OperaUpClose's La bohème (2015).

Learn more at sohotheatre.com.

