New Revival Of John Osborne's LOOK BACK IN ANGER Comes to The White Bear

After a sell out and Offie-nominated "Holding the Man" comes a revival of Look Back in Anger by John Osborne.

First performed in 1956, Look Back in Anger portrays four young people struggling to establish principles in a society in which politics, social and sexual attitudes seem disconcertingly unresolved and shifting values impossible to pin down, even worthless.

Jimmy, disillusioned by the strictures of working-class life, turns his existential anguish against his beloved, upper-class wife, Alison, forever tittering between love and hate. Although he thinks hatred can keep everyone alive it risks ultimately destroying him and everyone around him.

Look Back in Anger is a reaction against stagnation in everyday life; a reaction against indifference and habit, tradition and inequality. This malaise finds expression in the manipulation of feelings, constant changes of moods and brutal honesty.

CAST ANNOUNCED

Jimmy Porter - James D. Fawcett. James is a 2018 Graduate of Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance and Look Back in Anger marks his professional debut in the UK. Other theatre includes 'The Rocky Horror Show' (The Warehouse Theatre/Peter Savas) and 'The Hairy Ape' (The Barn Theatre/Steven Dykes).

Cliff Lewis - Aaron Bennet. Look Back in Anger is Aaron's professional theatre debut after Graduating from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in July 2019.

Theatre includes: Blues Stockings (RCS / Arcola Theatre); Suriname (Brief Palava).

Alison Porter - Rowan Douglas. Rowan is a London based actress and voice artist. Her most recent credits include 'Collide' at The White Bear (Dir. Ben Mills) and The Wind in The Willows at Abney Park (Dir. Paul Linghorn).

Helena Charles - Holly Hinton. Holly graduated from Arts Ed, London. Theatre includes two world tours: Desdemona in Othello, and Jessica/Nerissa in The Merchant of Venice. This year she acted in John Bull for Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds' 200th anniversary.





