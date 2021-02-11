New Musical BROTHER Comes To Southwark Playhouse

DEM Productions presents the live stream premiere of Brother by Robin Simões da Silva and Annabel Mutale Reed. Directed by Tom Jackson Greaves.

The production features music and lyrics by Robin Simões da Silva, musical direction and orchestrations by Jack Trzcinski, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Roly Botha.

Cast: Melanie La Barrie. Georgina Lloyd-Owen. Sam Peggs. Robin Simões da Silva.

Performances run Friday 5 March at 7.45, Saturday 6 March at 3.15pm and 7.45pm.

Brother is an intimate new folk musical about grief, new beginnings and brotherly love. Reid is an aspiring artist and a young transgender man beginning to find his way in the world; Jackson is his smart and focused older brother, set on a career in medicine and beginning to re-navigate his relationship with his younger brother after years away. Their mother Cassie is their biggest champion, and the heart of their home. Everything seems possible and wonderful - until Cassie's sudden death causes the brothers to lose their most important lifeline, and contemplate the loss of their childhood home and all the memories it holds.

Brother is a workshop production. Please note that there is a content warning in place for the show due to references to death, self-harm and domestic abuse.

The 3.15pm performance on Saturday, 6 March will be captioned and we can make a copy of the script available to anyone who might need it. Full details on the website link here: www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show/brother.