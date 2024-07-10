New Episodes Of Girl-Power Musical HATCHED! Will Release On Spotify and Apple Podcasts This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a groundbreaking initiative to make musical theatre accessible to everyone, writers Lydia Shaw & Edward Court are proud to be releasing new girl-power musical HATCHED! for free on Spotify & Apple Podcasts. This innovative new audio musical (think full-scale West End show in radio drama format!) has been recorded by a West End cast, bringing the magic of musical theatre right to your headphones.

HATCHED! explores female empowerment, champions equality and hopes to inspire females and allies of all ages. Set on a mythical island where the female birds aren't allowed to fly, Fallon and her friends set out to change the rules and make the island a fairer place for their new chicks who are about to hatch.

The show has something for all the family (7+), with plenty of fun and adventure for younger listeners as well as exciting, satirical, thought provoking content for adults too. With the final set of episodes out this summer, it's the perfect summer holiday listen!

Lydia Shaw & Edward Court are the creative minds behind HATCHED!

Lydia Shaw: "We wanted to create a show that would be fun and entertaining but also make a difference. I really hope that HATCHED! will help to empower and uplift females of all ages, whilst inspiring allies to join the conversation with energy and curiosity."

Edward Court: "Musical theatre has a unique ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level. By making HATCHED! accessible to all, we hope to reach a wide audience (including those who can't always access theatre) and inspire change through the power of music & storytelling."

HATCHED! features a West End cast, including GRACIE Lai (Jersey Boys, Your Lie in April), Norma Atallah (In The Heights, Follies), Lizzie Wofford (Oklahoma, Phantom), Sophia Lewis (The Great Gatsby) and James Hume (Kiss Me Kate, Mary Poppins).

Brand new episodes of HATCHED! will be released over the summer, starting Wednesday 17th July. Listeners can access the show for free on Spotify & Apple Podcasts and get updates by following @hatchedmusical on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook or checking out www.hatchedmusical.co.uk.

