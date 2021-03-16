New Earth Theatre Launch 'Bayanihan With Love' Creating Video Pieces As Thank You To Filipino Health Workers

New Earth Theatre today announce Bayanihan with Love, a new project to run alongside Filipino Food UK and Kanlungan Filipino Consortium's campaign #FilipinoFood4NHS, created in response to the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Filipino community in the UK. New Earth have commissioned thirteen video pieces from artists of Filipino descent that will be sent to Filipino NHS workers alongside food packages from #FilipinoFood4NHS. The first food packages will be going out to three hospitals in East London at the end of the week commencing 15 March.

The video pieces commissioned for Bayanihan with Love include short poems, skits, songs, monologues, and dances created by 23 artists of Filipino descent as a thank you to Filipino health care workers in the UK. The pieces will be sent as a QR code in the food packages delivered by #FilipinoFood4NHS, with new videos included in each weekly delivery. These intimate pieces will then be made available at a later date on the New Earth Theatre website.

Kumiko Mendl, Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre, said today, "This has been a very special project for New Earth and I have been humbled by the talent and generosity of the Filipino artists we have worked with, and for the work that Kanlungan UK do to support the Filipino migrant community. I hope Bayanihan With Love can lift the spirits for all those who have worked tirelessly in the face of this pandemic and can serve to shine a spotlight on this community who deserve all our respect and gratitude".

Angelo Paragoso, Production Associate and Artist, also commented, "I am extremely grateful to New Earth Theatre and Kanlungan UK for providing UK-based Filipino artists with this wonderful platform. They helped us in our own little way show our support to help enliven the spirits of our fellow Filipinos/as/xs who have devoted themselves to protect the health of the nation in these challenging times. I feel extremely privileged to have had the opportunity to work alongside New Earth and Kanlungan as they have reinforced in me the value and importance of community spirit. Mabuhay po kayo at maraming salamat po!"

The Filipino community in the UK has been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Filipinos comprise the second largest migrant group in the NHS, 2% of NHS England's workforce and yet 25% of its coronavirus deaths. According to the Filipino Nurses Association UK, during the first lockdown, more Filipino healthcare workers had died of coronavirus in the UK than in the Philippines.

Bayanihan with Love artists are: James Bradwell, Jaynee Burns, Heidi Carmichael, Natalie Chua, James Cooney, Ronnie del Barrio, Vincent Fajilagmago, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Michael Macalintal, Gia Macuja-Atchinson, Richard Mina, Richard P Peralta, Angelo Paragoso, Max Percy, Ericka Posadas, Margarita San Luis Villegas, Jacqui Sanchez, Jeffrey Sangalang, Alexzandra Sarmiento, Martin Sarreal, Joaquin Pedro Valdes, Emmanuel Vass and Joyce Veheary.

For more information on Bayanihan with Love, please visit http://yellowearth.org/bayanihan-with-love2/