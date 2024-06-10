New British Musical THE CIRCLE Will Hold a Workshop in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Circle is a brand new British musical written by Rachel Walker Mason (music and lyrics) and Eloise Hodder (book). The Circle is holding its workshop performance on 5th July in Somerset.

The cast includesCourtney Stapleton (Beauty and the Beast, Six, Dear Evan Hansen), Linda Jarvis (Aspects of Love, Les Miserables), Madlena Nedeva (Cabaret), Michael Thomas (Tina, Motown, Avenue Q), Clare Aster (Jerry Springer The Opera), Kate Lankester (Rent), Evie Rose Lane (Footloose, But I'm a Cheerleader, Sunset Boulevard), Bethzienna Williams (The Assassination of Katie Hopkins, The Voice UK, Clare Cordell (Rent, The Voice UK), Dominique Skinner (Ainadamar), Felix Dickerson (Romeo and Juliet) and Abigail Green (MD for The Lightning Thief, Pippin).

The Circle was chosen by Claude Michel Schonberg for his New Musicals Masterclass 2024 where he described Rachel's lyrics as "very good."

The song Drown Without Water from The Circle won the Best New Song Prize 2023 and has been praised by internationally renowned Songwriting Magazine.

Learn more at https://www.thecirclemusical.co.uk/

Comments