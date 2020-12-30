New App spikizi Extends Free Previews Into January

spikizi, the global community-led accent app is extending the free preview access period until the end of January 2021.

In a statement, the founders Henry Regan and Samuel Lawrence have said: "2020 has brought with it many challenges, a large number of which have directly impacted our beautiful industry. We know that it's a tough time to be a creative and we wanted to send everyone wishes of love and resilience. Hang in there. Without you wonderful bunch, the world is a dark and boring place.

In terms of spikizi, we have also been hit by a number of 2020 related obstacles that have slowed our progress when it comes to getting everyone on the app as quickly as possible. To hopefully help smooth both of these hurdles a little bit, we have decided to extend the period in which we are giving free access to spikizi to include the whole of January. We are moving as fast as we can in order to iron out the kinks that come up during the launch of a brand new creation."

spikizi is a new app which gives performers thousands of authentic accents immediately, wherever they are, using the phone in their pocket. A highly specific and on-demand database of accents, this app is unique in its ability to be specific to the nearest neighbourhood, with searchable criteria including age, education, schooling, ethnicity - all aspects that are the building blocks to a person's voice. Performers will be able to search for accents appropriate to their specific need.

The spikizi app is a brand new independent venture founded and launched entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic by actors Henry Regan and Samuel Lawrence.

Advance previews of the service are now free until 31st January 2021. The full app will run both on all major web browsers as well as iOS & Android. Subscriptions cost £19.99 per annum or £9.99 for three months

To sign up please register here https://spikizi.co