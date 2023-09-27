Nerina Pallot Confirms Headline London Palladium Show In 2024

Tickets for Nerina Pallot's London Palladium show will go on general sale Friday 29th of September at 10am.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 3 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Nerina Pallot Confirms Headline London Palladium Show In 2024

Get ready for a spectacular night of live music as the exceptionally talented singer-songwriter Nerina Pallot takes the stage next year at the legendary London Palladium on Saturday, April 24th, 2024. This eagerly anticipated event promises to be a mesmerizing showcase of Pallot's unparalleled artistry and captivating stage presence.

Having first made waves in the music industry as a publishing assistant at Mute Records, Nerina Pallot quickly caught the attention of fans and critics alike upon signing with Polydor Records and releasing her debut album in 2001.

It was her critically acclaimed second album, "Fires" in 2006, that truly solidified her reputation, drawing comparisons to music legends such as Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple, and Tori Amos. The album's hit singles, including the chart-topping "Everybody's Gone To War" and the heartfelt "Sophia," propelled Pallot to the forefront of the music scene, earning her Brit Award and Ivor Novello nominations.

Throughout her illustrious career, Pallot has fearlessly followed her creative muse, traversed various genres, and crafted eclectic masterpieces. From the enchanting chamber pop of 2009's "The Graduate" to the retro-infused colorings of "Year of the Wolf" produced by Bernard Butler in 2011, and the enthralling electronica of "The Sound and the Fury," Pallot's musical versatility knows no bounds.

Renowned for her impeccable musicianship and soul-stirring vocals, Nerina Pallot has built a faithful following by delivering extraordinary live performances. Her concerts are an immersive experience, where she effortlessly translates the intricacies of her songwriting into captivating musical moments that leave audiences spellbound.

At the London Palladium show, Pallot will showcase a mix of songs from her rich and varied back catalogue, taking fans on a musical journey that highlights her evolution as an artist over the past two decades. From her trademark heartfelt ballads to foot-stomping anthems, this performance promises to be a celebration of Pallot's extraordinary talent and her unwavering commitment to creating music that resonates with audiences on a profound level.

Tickets for Nerina Pallot's London Palladium show will go on general sale Friday 29th of September at 10am Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Theatres Trust Reveals Plan To Support Theatres To Be Fit For The Future Photo
Theatres Trust Reveals Plan To Support Theatres To Be Fit For The Future

Theatres Trust, the national advice and advocacy body for the UK’s theatres, has set out its vision and priorities for the next three years, under the new tagline “Theatres fit for the future”. Learn more about their plan here!

2
Cast Set For CINDERELLA at the Watford Palace Photo
Cast Set For CINDERELLA at the Watford Palace

Presenting a noughties twist on a Christmas classic, this winter Watford Palace Theatre has announced their cast for Cinderella. Find out who is starring here!

3
Jesse Darling Receives Turner Prize Nomination Photo
Jesse Darling Receives Turner Prize Nomination

Jesse Darling receives Turner Prize nomination for site-specific sculptural installation at Towner Eastbourne. Explore the artist's work capturing the complexity and compassion of the current British crisis.

4
Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow For Creamfields UK 2024 Photo
Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow For Creamfields UK 2024

Fresh off the back of another sell out year, one of the world's biggest electronic music festivals Creamfields has announced its return for 2024 and its already set to be one of the highlights of the summer. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDUBLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU
ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'
Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's Fool
Epsom Playhouse (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas: England & Son
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You