Nearly There Productions to Present FREUD'S LAST SESSION

The first of September, 1939. Sigmund Freud, the world renowned psychoanalyst awaits the visit of soon to be legendary author C.S. Lewis on the day World War 2 is declared. Lewis, a former atheist turned Christian is expecting to be taken to task for his recent satirisation of Freud in a book. However, the impending war and Freud's failing health catalyses a far deeper conversation as they clash about the existence of God, love, sex, and the meaning of life - only two weeks before Freud, with his doctor's help, takes his own.

Through an imagined conversation between a psychiatrist on the brink and the academic who would go on to write books steeped in theology, the play gives a heightened tension to the age old questions of faith, love, sex and existence itself.

Freud's Last Session makes its Eurpoean debut at the King's Head Theatre featuring real life Psychiatrist turned actor Dr Julian Bird (Eastenders, The Tudors) playing the titular role.

Director Peter Darney said, "Freud's Last Session may be based in 1939 - but it feels so relevant and not just because Freud and CS Lewis' work still touches us today. The play looks at a time when the potential for tragedy increased and the norms of peoples lives were disrupted; and how that catalyses thinking around what's really important. What we believe in. What we will fight for. And when it's time to surrender"

Nearly There Productions was founded 15 years ago to explore psychological issues. The company had dramatic success with Meslier at the Edinburgh festival (Scotsman *****) which transferred to The Kings Head Theatre as The Last Priest.

Running Time: 80 mins | Suitable for ages: 18+

Company information

Writer Mark St. Germain Director Peter Darney

Set and Costume Designer Brad Caleb Lee Sound design by Sam Glossop

Cast includes

Doctor Julian Bird

Production Information

18 January - 12 February 2022

King's Head Theatre, 115, Upper Street, London N1 1QN

Tues - Sat 7pm, Sat matinees 3pm

£10 - £26.50 | kingsheadtheatre.com | 0207 226 8561

Freud's Last Session is part of the Kings Head Theatre's commitment to offering £10 tickets to those under the age of 30.