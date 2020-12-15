National Sawdust Presents Jlin and A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham as Part of FERUS Festival 2021

Choreographer and MacArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham and pioneering producer Jlin have come together to create a new commission exploring death, folklore, and reincarnation through a reimagining Mozart's Requiem in D Minor.

While Abraham's work is typically performed in proscenium, for FERUS he has reimagined an excerpt from an evening length work, exploring abstracted movement for the digital landscape. The duet features Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Jae Neal from A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, costumed by award-winning designer Giles Deacon with musical excerpts by the pioneering music producer Jlin. A short live discussion with the artists will follow the screening. The full length work is a co-commission from Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Stanford Live, and University Musical Society of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

This performance is part of National Sawdust's FERUS Festival 2021, which showcases cutting-edge audio, novel multimedia performances, and provocative creative discussion.

Additional performances at this year's festival include Ash Koosha and his anthropomorphized artificial intelligence YONA independently collaborating for a uniquely futuristic duet concert (January 7 at 6PM EST), as well as Active Hope, a public conversation with three of the most influential thought leaders and artists in the country - The Apollo Theater's Kamila Forbes, The Kennedy Center's Marc Bamthi Joseph and National Sawdust's Paola Prestini - as they explore issues of social justice and the arts (January 8 at 5PM EST).

All events will be available on the Live.NationalSawdust.org website beginning in early January and remain available throughout the month