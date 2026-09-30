National Children's Choir of Great Britain to Open Auditions

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The National Children's Choir of Great Britain (NCCGB) has opened audition spaces for budding young singers who wish to join the choir at Easter 2027. Auditions are free and open to any enthusiastic young singer aged between 9 and 19. Successful candidates take part in two residential choral courses per year, spending a week at Easter and summer in the idyllic setting of Bromsgrove School, Worcestershire.

A letter of recommendation from a singing teacher, music teacher or choir conductor is required at the point of applying for an audition. This should include details of the applicant's musical achievements, what they are currently doing musically and why they should be considered for a place in NCCGB. Auditions are booked on a first-come, first-served basis, and in previous years several locations have become fully booked.

At their audition, young people are invited to perform one song from memory, accompanied, which should last no more than 3 minutes. They will also do some aural tests including musical memory tests and singing chords and - for children in Year 7 and above - some sight singing, which is tailored to the child's singing level. Auditions last around 30 minutes including warm up time.

The NCCGB team is not seeking the 'finished article', but is instead looking for potential, passion and a desire to learn. The audition panel comprises NCCGB's music team, who have a great deal of experience of working with children in many settings, and always strive to help children navigate on-the-day nerves.

Parents and carers may sign up their child free of charge via the NCCGB website, where they will find further useful information including FAQs, bursary information and examples of sight-singing. Choir members from many different backgrounds are welcomed and bursaries are available for people who may otherwise be unable to meet course fees.

Nicole O'Donnell, Chief Executive of NCCGB comments: 'Last year we thoroughly enjoyed meeting every young singer who came to audition for NCCGB, and we were enthused by the number of children who were eager to take part. As we have a limited number of spaces, we highly recommend booking an audition early.'

Being a member of NCCGB

Courses are intensive, happy weeks of singing, which require focus, concentration, listening, and working as a team. The NCCGB choirs sing a wide range of diverse repertoire. Children learn choral discipline, musicality, vocal techniques, and practical skills such as taking care of their voice. They also receive one-on-one singing lessons with a singing teacher. There are performance opportunities in public concerts in prestigious venues in the UK, and on choral tours abroad.

Forming lasting friendships is an important part of being a member of the NCCGB, and so outside of choral rehearsals, there are plenty of opportunities for fun. The rehearsal day runs from 9 - 6pm, and children spend most of their time singing in rehearsals, in singing lessons, or in musicianship sessions. Breaks and some downtime for recreation are built into the day. Activities on offer vary but have included crafts, sport, friendship bracelet making, dance, bingo, origami, and board games. There is always an organised evening activity, such as a quiz, film night, and a cabaret evening.

The choir's activities are supervised by members of the pastoral staff, who ensure that alongside their musical development, children's wellbeing and safeguarding is paramount. There are pastoral staff on duty at all times, including overnight. The pastoral team is made up of experienced musicians, teachers and NCCGB alumni. NCCGB considers that it is particularly beneficial to their young choir members that some of the pastoral team were once in the choir, as they understand exactly what it is like to be away from home as a member of NCCGB. They are therefore more able to help the young people to integrate and feel welcome and supported.

Auditions may be booked online here: https://www.nccgb.com/joining-us/

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