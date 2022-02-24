NOW OR NEVER Will Be Streamed On First Anniversary In Aid Of The Suzie Mackie Fellowship

The acclaimed digital recording of Now Or Never will receive a one-night-only anniversary stream to raise money for The Suzie Mackie Fellowship; funding research into Triple Negative breast cancer.

Originally performed at the Barn Theatre in 2021, this digital song cycle follows 7 ordinary people as they react to the news that the world may end in 7 days with defiant acts of positivity. Now Or Never received critical acclaim for its live, one-shot approach; navigating through 7 different performance spaces in the Barn Theatre in one continuous shot, completely live.

The recording will stream for one performance only on 2 April at 8pm, to mark the first anniversary of the song cycle's debut. All money raised from the stream will go to The Suzie Mackie Fellowship, funding a PhD student to research Triple Negative breast cancer. The donations will be match-funded by Dr Tim Crook, the oncologist of Matthew's dear friend Suzie Mackie, who passed away shortly before Now Or Never's release.

Matthew Harvey said of the anniversary stream, "Suzie's defiant optimism in the face of her diagnosis was one of the things that inspired me to write Now Or Never. She loved music, possibly more than anyone I've ever met, so to be able to use my music to support her cause feels, right."

The cast of Now Or Never comprises of Lucy St Louis (Phantom of the Opera, Man of La Mancha), Courtney Stapleton (Beauty & The Beast, Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Les Miserables), Eloise Davies (Bonnie & Clyde, Grease, Be More Chill) Ahmed Hamad (The Adams Family, Stay Awake Jake) , Irvine Iqbal (Broken Wings, Aladdin),Matthew Harvey (Les Miserables, Violet, Jesus Christ Superstar), Katie Shearman (Evita, The Sound of Music) and features a special guest appearance by Olivier Award Winner Janie Dee.

Tickets and more information on the stream can be found at www.now-or-never.live