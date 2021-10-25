NOT OUR PLAY Comes to Rosemary Branch Theatre Next Month

The creators of award-winning comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest? have launched their latest experiment, set to offer an entirely new style of audience interaction.

Say It Again, Sorry? present Not Our Play. Not Our Play begins offstage with a chance for the public to anonymously write a script, which will be performed live - no matter what is written.

Whilst freedom of speech is in the forefront of public discourse, Not Our Play poses the question, if anything can be offered a platform, what will present itself?

Also appealing to writers, poets, theatre-makers and trolls, Not Our Play offers the chance for anybody to stretch their creative muscles, overcome writer's block and become inspired with others' work to collectively build something new. It is a chance to empower our audiences to unleash their own creativity and say what needs to be said. It is a chance to play, to experiment, to make mistakes and to do it together, out loud.

Not Our Play is produced by award-winning interactive theatre company, Say It Again, Sorry?, co-directed by SIAS? Artistic Director, Simon Paris and Sergio Maggiolo, a Latinx multi-disciplinary theatre-maker who specialises in non-fictional-theatre and comedy. SIAS? have partnered with Rosemary Branch Theatre in London to debut this phenomenon.

Performances run Sunday 21st (17.00 & 19.00), Friday 26th November (19.00 & 21.00).

Box Office: https://www.rosemarybranchtheatre.co.uk/show/not-our-play