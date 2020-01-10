NOT I, CATASTROPHE, and ROCKABY Come to Jack Studio Theatre

Not I, Catastrophe and Rockaby opens at the Jack Studio on Tuesday 25th February 2020.


A disembodied mouth suspended in mid-air spews out dialogue at ferocious pace...
An autocratic director and his assistant put the finishing touches to their final scene...
A woman recounts her past, driven by the motion of her rocking chair...

Following their critically acclaimed sell-out run of Beckett's Footfalls and Play at The Jack Studio in 2019, Angel Theatre Company return with three more of his short plays: Not I, Catastrophe and Rockaby.

This trio offers a unique insight into the fascinating theatrical world of Samuel Beckett and includes some of the most stunning visual images imagined for the stage. Not I is possibly the greatest vocal challenge ever written for an actress to perform and, as such, has secured an iconic place in the history of twentieth Century Theatre.

Venue: Brockley Jack Studio Theatre, 410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH

Box office: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.75 fee for phone bookings only)

Dates: Tuesday 25 February to Saturday 7 March 2020 at 7.30pm. (NO perfs: Sunday/Monday)




