Musical Theatre Competition Series ALL STAR MUSICALS to Take the Place of THE X-FACTOR in 2021

The X Factor will not be returning to television in 2021, according to Mirror. Instead, the singing competition show will be replaced by new series All Star Musicals for the first time since its premiere 16 years ago.

All Star Musicals is a talent contest in which a panel of four professional musical stars judge seven celebrity contestants who have never been in a musical production.

All Star Musicals previously aired two special series, which were originally intended to be one-off specials.

In 2017, the season was hosted by Freddie Flintoff with judges including Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton.

The 2019 season was presented by John Barrowman and starred celebrities such as Alan Titchmarsh, Joel Dommett and Amy Walsh. The last episode aired in March 2019.

Read more on Mirror.