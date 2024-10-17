Musical Comedy POP OFF, MICHELANGELO! To Have London Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe debut, the musical POP OFF, MICHELANGELO! will get its London premiere at The Other Palace on 4 & 5 November.

This musical comedy chronicles the friendship and rivalry between Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci.

The show features Book, Music & Lyrics by Dylan MarcAurele and is directed by Joe McNeice (DIVA: Live from Hell!)

After realising they're both gay, these childhood friends attempt to earn divine forgiveness by becoming the greatest religious artists of all time. Can Michelangelo gaslight, gate-keep, and girl-boss his way to the Vatican? Will Leonardo shut up about his helicopter?

With an electropop original score as infectious as the bubonic plague, and a script that has not been remotely fact-checked, this brand new Renaissance adventure is both hilarious and unhinged.

Book writer, composer and lyricist Dylan MarcAurele said: “I had always wanted to go to Italy, and in 2022, my husband and I went there for a week for our honeymoon. We saw the David sculpture, and our tour guide told us all about how tortured Michelangelo was - gay, deeply religious, self-disciplined to an extreme, likely celibate his entire life - in comparison to his artistic rival, Leonardo Da Vinci - also gay, but who lived more freely, wore pink tights, wrote backwards, had ADHD, etc. Anyway, then I finally saw Wicked for the first time (a bootleg that changed casts every 90 seconds) and thought: What if these two guys were once BFFs?”

Max Eade (Michelangelo) made his professional stage debut with the world premiere of Pop Off, Michelangelo! (Edinburgh Fringe). While training at Mountview his roles include Christopher, the lead character, in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Aidan MacColl (Leonardo) created the role of Leonardo in the world premiere of Pop Off, Michelangelo! (Edinburgh Fringe), and was Desmond the Starfish in The Little Mermaid (UK tour).

Paul Toulson (Pope) created the role of The Pope in Pop Off Michelangelo! (Edinburgh Fringe). Other roles include The Sailor in Frank's Closet (Wilton's Music Hall).

Conn McGirr (Salai) made his professional stage debut in Pop Off Michelangelo! (Edinburgh Fringe)

Lucy Carter (Savanarola) recently made her professional debut as Lulu in Babies at The Other Palace. She was a finalist in the Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year Competition.

Maiya Quansah-Breed (Mother) was Catherine Parr in the original cast of SIX (Edinburgh Fringe, West End), Diana in Diana the Musical (Apollo Hammersmith), Alice in Lizzie (UK tour/Southwark Playhouse Elephant), Mimi in Rent (Hope Mill Theatre).

Comments