Moxie, the Nothing Negative Radio Station Welcomes SUNDAY SHOW TUNES

Moxie, the Nothing Negative Radio Station will welcome SUNDAY SHOW TUNES - starting this Sunday, 14th February at 4pm.

Moxie Radio, launched last year during lockdown, is described as the 'Nothing negative' radio station and is rapidly gaining fans all around the world.

Moxie Executive Producer, Guy James says, "With the consistent bad news in the world, we wanted to create a safe-space to listen to music, comedy and news without the fear of being reminded of the bad things going on. We focus on uptempo music, good news stories and little comedy snippets to make you smile and keep you inspired."

Paul Branch and Maureen Rejali created Sunday Show Tunes 7 years ago. Since then it has become a firm favourite with Musical Theatre fans.

Guy continues... "Sunday Show Tunes with Paul and Maureen is the perfect show for Moxie. Their light-hearted and informative approach to musicals is second-to-none and an ideal show for our audiences."

Every week Sunday Show Tunes features interviews with stars from the world of theatre and has included Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley, Linzi Hateley and Kerry Ellis. This week's show features an interview with Broadway star Norm Lewis.

Paul and Maureen say "We are over the moon to join the Moxie Radio Family. We will be bringing you the very best from the Stage and Silver Screen along with interviews from top professionals in the industry every Sunday at 4pm."

Moxie plays the greatest hit songs from the 60s to today with special show's including the best of the 80s, Movie Soundtracks and comedy with Ben Heathcote's Half Hour.



Moxie is available via all online sources, home devices and mobiles.

More information and how to listen at www.moxieradio.online and www.sundayshowtunes.co.uk.