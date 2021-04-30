Miss Hope Springs Returns To Crazy Coqs and Wigmore Hall

Vaudelesque Productions announces Broadway World Awards Best Cabaret Edinburgh Fringe 2019 winner Miss Hope Springs returns to Crazy Coqs, Wigmore Hall and Brighton Festival Fringe in June.

Long before Ru Paul's Drag Race multi-award winning composer, lyricist and character comedian Ty Jeffries was treading the boards 'en femme'. And he brings his much loved 'tragi-comic' creation, down on her luck piano playing Vegas songbird Miss Hope Springs, back to Crazy Coqs as part of their exciting Summer 2021 season. The run of three shows sold out in a matter of hours. Ty has also been invited to return to that classical Valhalla the Wigmore Hall with a solo concert as part of their celebration of Pride month which will be streamed throughout June. There is then a six show stint at Brighton Festival Fringe with Hope's new all original bitter-sweet musical comedy cabaret show 'I've Been Around'.

Ty is famous for his work in the world of high end cabaret both here and the USA, but gender illusion is just one of the many strings to his bow. Classically trained at The Purcell School, he was mentored by Vangelis and signed to Elton John's Rocket Music as a composer and lyricist when he was just out of uni. He worked with amongst others Chaka Khan and Neneh Cherry and for a while in the early 90s he was keyboard player with Billy Mackenzie's The Associates. As his towering blonde piano playing alter ego Ty is the only not-strictly-classical artist to have played a solo show at the Wigmore Hall.

In 2019 tracks from his original piano LP, Dusk in the Luxembourg Gardens, were featured by Suzy Klein on BBC Radio 3 Essential Classics and as Miss Springs, he supported Marc Almond at The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, playing to an audience of 3,000. Last Christmas he appeared in Harry Shearer's (The Simpsons) and Judith Owen's internationally streamed Christmas Without Tears alongside Jeff Goldblum, Ringo Starr and Catherine O'Hara (Shitt's Creek). Joe Stilgoe and Claire Martin OBE performed one of Ty's original songs as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, and are currently in the process of recording The Ty Jeffries Songbook.

But back to Hope: In early June, Ty's muse, self proclaimed 'blonde bomb-site' Miss Hope Springs, returns with this new show about her travels, and travails, over what by now (though she only admits to 39) must be almost a century in show business. This show, as ever, spans her glittering rise in Las Vegas of the 60s to her downfall, living as she does now with her husband Irving (and his close hairdresser pal Carlos) in a camper-van in Dungeness. "I managed to squeeze in a few of my Christmas Agogo! shows during that oh-so-brief, blue-skies moment between lockdown and lockdown at the end of last year, so it's wonderful to be able to look forward to being back on stage at my home from home Crazy Coqs - next year will mark a decade of my residency there!" says Ty.

There'll be some newly-penned chansons and a few firm favourites from Hope's archive of ridiculously catchy vintage originals. With torrid tales of Hollywood casting couches, 'art films' in Berlin and scrubbing floors in a Shanghai brothel, you could certainly say Hope's been around...

Crazy Coqs, 20 Sherwood St, Soho, London W1F 7ED Dates: 3rd, 4th, 5th June at 7pm. tickets £35 Box Office 020 7734 4888. Brighton Festival Fringe Dates: 28th May, 14th June, 27th June (x2 shows nightly) Latest Music Bar, Manchester Street and The Wigmore Hall streams throughout June. Links and tickets via www.misshopesprings.com