Miracle Theatre's EVERYMAN Returns on Tour This Spring

After a smash-hit autumn tour, Miracle Theatre announce that Carol Ann Duffy's adaptation of Everyman is back this Spring, touring to Falmouth, Bristol and Porthtowan before visiting Brighton as part of the Fringe Festival 24th - 29th May.

Miracle Theatre brings Carol Ann Duffy's dazzling adaption of the fifteenth century English morality play right up to date creating a multi-sensory experience with sizzling sound score, mesmerising 360Â° projection, stunning design, and gripping performances.

Everyman is riding high. He works hard and plays harder. He has success, wealth, good looks and is living the dream... until Death comes calling. Forced to take a chaotic pilgrimage, Everyman becomes a man on the run, frantically attempting to justify his life choices - but who will speak in his defence before his time runs out?

Everyman holds an awkward mirror up to humankind and asks whether it is only in death that we understand our lives...

Everyman is adapted by Carol Ann Duffy, Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and the first woman in 400 years to have been appointed to the position of poet laureate, it is directed by long-time Miracle collaborator, Kyla Goodey, with music by Dom Coyote (Kneehigh). Design is by Amy Pitt (Block9) with Lighting and Video Design by Sarah Readman (PunchDrunk).

Cast Includes Laura Cairns, Giles King, Charlotte Merriam and Dean Rehman.

Director Kyla Goodey said: "Directing Everyman made me feel like I could finally breathe again as an artist. This is a production that we are really proud of, the extraordinary venue, vibrant multi-media production, and timely story are aligned to have huge potential".

"I believe it is one of the strongest shows I've been a part of and I hope we can continue to build ambition for this piece with Miracle. Visibility for regional fringe theatre feels tougher than ever, but it's this type of work that has the ability to reach and revitalize communities. It was clearly evident through endless positive feedback last year that we put a buzz back in audiences following Covid, a surprising buzz they didn't expect!"

With the audience's safety and comfort in mind, Miracle will be performing The Fleapit - their bespoke, portable performance structure.

"The Fleapit creates an intimate and safe performance space and provides a 360-degree canvas for Everyman, transforming it into a completely immersive experience. With separate audience booths, up to seven friends and family can come together for a great night out." says Miracle Artistic Director, Bill Scott.

From 27th April to 29th May, this unique and exciting production will visit Falmouth, Bristol, Porthtowan and Brighton. Visit www.miracletheatre.co.uk for tickets, tour dates and to find a venue near you.

Photo Credit: Kirsten Prisk