Minty Fresh Productions Present The Return Of Gabrielle Macpherson's OUTSIDE as Part of London Horror Festival

Minty Fresh Productions today announce the return of Offie OnComm nominated Outside, written and performed by Gabrielle MacPherson. Directed by Laurel Marks, the production will be staged at The Pleasance, Islington, as part of London Horror Festival, on 20 and 21 October; with further performances at Rosemary Branch Theatre from 18 - 20 November.

Willa hasn't left her house for 30 years, until now.

A dark secret is about to come to light, Willa's attempt at freedom can lead to nothing but more horrific revelations.

Gabrielle MacPherson is a writer, performer, and a co-founder of Degenerate Fox Theatre. As a writer she has been shortlisted for The Charlie Harthill Special Reserve Fund. Her credits as an actor include Fokin' Bring It On Lads (Vault Festival), The Dirty Thirty (Rosemary Branch Theatre), What's In The Box?, Our Time (Haringay Shed) and The Beasts (Courtyard Theatre).

Laurel Marks is an actor and director. As an actor, her credits include Chaplin: Birth of a Tramp, Gentleman Jack, and TARO (Arrows and Traps). As an assistant director, her credits include Fever Pitch (Hope Theatre).