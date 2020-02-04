Milton Jones Brings His Tour to Parr Hall

A gripping tale of secret intelligence and daring espionage is heading to Parr Hall this year - and we're not talking about the new 007 blockbuster.

Forget James Bond, Jason Bourne and Ethan Hunt - there's a new spy in town and he's not dressed in a sharp tuxedo or head-to-toe camouflage: he's wearing a garish Hawaiian shirt.

That's right, Milton Jones - TV favourite, Radio 4 regular and king of the surreal one-liner - is back on tour and this time, he's an international man of mystery.

The wild-haired comedian is calling in at Warrington's Parr Hall on Wednesday 19 February with an action-packed tale about his perilous one-man mission.

Join Milton as he reveals the truth about becoming an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity that forces him to appear on TV shows such as Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

Described by the Radio Times as "fast, absurd and very funny," this show is an absolute must for comedy fans!

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.





